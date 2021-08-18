Pat Ryan wants Cork U20s to feed off feelgood vibes

Cork U20 hurling manager Pat Ryan does not believe the county’s Covid-enforced layoff has been damaging to their All-Ireland aspirations and expressed pride at how his players conducted themselves following confirmation of positive cases within the panel.

This evening’s All-Ireland U20 hurling final was initially fixed for the weekend of August 7/8, but was pushed back after a member of Pat Ryan’s group contracted Covid and the subsequent designation of all Cork players and management as close contacts of this positive case.

Cork returned to collective training last Wednesday after a 10-day layoff, with Ryan adamant that the time away was “probably a good thing” for his players, especially the 16 who were part of the drawn out 2020 campaign and then bounced straight into this year’s championship.

“We had the first case and then we had a couple of subsequent cases after that. Obviously, you had fellas self-isolating and that was tough on fellas.

“Some people had symptoms and others had no ill-effects at all out of it. We got a lot of good help off the HSE. Fellas followed the protocols to the letter and we’d be very proud of the way fellas stuck to them and that there wasn’t a transmission from our fellas into the community, which was great.”

The manager was most encouraged by the eagerness of his young charges arriving into their first training back last Wednesday, with all of his panel thankfully “in good health”.

“During the time away, we would have done individual analysis with players and went through clips with them from their own matches. But we took it mainly as an opportunity to give guys a rest and a break from us.

“When they came back then on Wednesday night, you could see fellas were mad to get back on the field. That augurs well for us.”

This evening’s game marks the first of three All-Ireland hurling finals involving Cork teams over the next five days, with the county chasing a first Rebel treble of minor, U20, and senior All-Ireland hurling titles in the one summer since 1970.

Ryan said his players are feeding off the winning runs of the minor and senior sides and the air of positivity the county’s glorious hurling summer has generated among the Cork public.

“The U20 age-grade is all about developing players to play senior. It is very easy to develop players when players can see what the seniors are about at the moment and the attitude that Kieran and his management team have brought through to the players and what the players are delivering in performances. That inspires the next generation of hurlers.

You can win all the underage medals you want, but what really inspires players to get better and really results in your county going better is when you win All-Ireland senior titles.

“It is a knock-on effect constantly when the senior team wins, you just get better players through and more kids interested in hurling, which is great.”

Cork’s march to the All-Ireland final in all three competitions, added to last month’s 2020 All-Ireland U20 win, has led to a change in mood music on Leeside, which, in turn, is filtering its way into the respective panels.

“You feed off the public,” Ryan continued.

“Unfortunately, when there is negativity around, it can get into players and not through any fault of the players, but it is just that your everyday interactions can lead to negativity, whether it is in the shop, with your friends, school, or work.

“We’d have been accused at times in Cork of having nice hurlers with loads of pace, skill, and ability and not bringing it through. We are trying to change that. Kieran Kingston is leading this at senior level and passing down to us the type of players he is looking for that can come onto his squad over the next couple of years, fellas that are going to play with a savage work-rate, a savage honesty, and that they have a very high level of character and are unselfish.

You can see the consistency of performance and consistency of effort is very high across all the squads at the moment.

“That makes our life easier because when players hear stuff on telly or they read an article about a Cork team that is being praised for hard work, we can go back to our fellas and say this is what is working, this is what is winning.

“When we can see that in other teams, it is easy for us to drive that narrative within our own group.”-