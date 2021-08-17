Pamela Mackey returns to Cork camogie squad ahead of All-Ireland semi-final

All-Ireland winner Pamela Mackey has returned to the Cork camogie squad.

Mackey (28) took a break from inter-county action earlier in the year but is now back in training ahead of the All-Ireland semi-final.

“Pamela Mackey has come back, she had stepped out at the start of the year. It is great to have her back,” confirmed teammate and captain, Linda Collins, on Tuesday.

“She is a great defender and has never lost it. It is great to have her there for the experience as well. There are lots of people putting up their hands for places.

"We have a lot of young girls too who have won minor All-Ireland medals and they are playing with no fear, which is great to see. They are so enthusiastic.”