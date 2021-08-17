'The gap is narrowing': Aoife McGrath says camogie's top table is getting more crowded

Aoife McGrath describes the absence of Sarah Fryday and Clodagh Quirke as "two massive losses" for Tipperary ahead of their All-Ireland senior camogie championship quarter-final against Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

However, the Drom-Inch player is confident of the squad’s strength in depth.

“Clodagh (injury) has been a massive leader for us. She is one of our top defenders, so to lose her in the league was very disappointing.

“Sarah was recovering from injury and was really flying but unfortunately has gone abroad with work.

“Those are two massive losses, but Bill Mullaney (manager) has said that ‘the panel is king’ and he has that drilled into us. You need a strong panel to be successful. In the championship, we got three wins from three — Offaly, Wexford and Limerick. We were disappointed how the league semi-final ended against Kilkenny. Still, we took a lot of confidence from it.”

The aforementioned Kilkenny are current league and championship holders, and along with Galway and Cork remain the standard-bearers in the sport.

McGrath acknowledges same, but also believes every game is played on its own merit.

“They are that step ahead. But the gap is narrowing. Hopefully, in the not-so-distant future we will get a proper breakthrough. Every game is there to be won and anything can happen on any given day.”

Waterford, meanwhile, have recovered from a below-par Division 1 league campaign to set up a repeat of the 2020 quarter-final which Tipperary won.

Shona Curran admitted: “We had a disappointing start to the year, it just didn’t go our way. We parked that. Everyone’s focus is always championship. We had two tough games in Down and Dublin. We were happy with our performances more than anything and to get the wins was brilliant. We are still involved in the business end and that was our aim.

“Everyone knows when you have a bad run of games they start to chip away at your confidence. It was a massive game against Down, they are very physical and tough. The way we stuck at it and ground out the result was huge. It definitely gave the whole team, management and panel a lift that we needed. We drove on and built on that against Dublin.

“Last year the most disappointing thing for us was our performance. It boiled down to intensity. I felt Tipperary were better at the breaking ball and that was the difference. We have worked on that all year and have brought it to every game. Both teams know each other inside out. It can come down to small things that turn a game.”

Waterford are without the injured Sibéal Harney. Curran said: “If you were to pick any player out against Down, she was outstanding. If she didn’t have the game she had that day, I wouldn’t be here talking to you.

“But you have to have a strong panel. The 15 that start are not the 15 finishing.”