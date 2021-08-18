Kieran Kingston: ‘Managers get too much credit when they win and too much blame when they lose’

The old way and the new way.

Kieran Kingston had some idea of the approach to the 1986 All-Ireland final, when he appeared in a famous Cork win.

“Dr Con (Murphy) told me about four days beforehand I’d be coming in if I didn’t start.

“We were very relaxed going into that game, Cork were total underdogs again and Galway were more or less collecting the trophy. Cork had had a bad year, hammered by Kilkenny in the league final, and Galway had hammered Kilkenny in the All-Ireland semi-final, so we were quite relaxed, had nothing to lose and we played with freedom.

“We won but that was then, this is now. It’s a totally different world.”

Different but similar. For Galway then, read Limerick now.

“We know we’re total underdogs and they’re raging favourites, and rightly so. They’re the best team since the great Kilkenny team, they’re being compared to them and were unlucky not to win three titles in a row.

We know we’re underdogs but it’s an All-Ireland final, only two teams can win it and we’re one of them.

“We have good momentum, we’ve won three knock-out games in a row and I think they’re good character-builders, particularly the semi-final, where our record against Kilkenny was poor.

“We lost seven of the last eight (semi-finals) so that was great for the group, for their evolution and development.”

If they’d lost to Kilkenny would the year still have been a success?

“You don’t get to participate in what I consider to be the greatest day in our sporting calendar unless you win the semi-final, something I heard another manager say one time. By winning we’re in the final, which is super. Losing by a point or two — that depends on how the loss goes, if we’d lost in normal time by a point or two last week that wouldn’t have been great.

“But we needed to get over the line, we had seven starters last week who’d never played a game in Croke Park, and for their first experience to be coming to Croke Park to defeat Kilkenny, with their history... I think that’s great for them, being so young.

“We only had two players over 24 starting the game, so it’s great for their development.”

Characteristically, Kingston gives the players the credit: “I’ve always said that managers get too much credit when they win and too much blame when they lose.

To me, you can bring in the best managers of all time, Mick O’Dwyer, Jim Gavin, Jim McGuinness, Mickey Harte — if they don’t have the players they won’t win. Simple as.

“We’ve seen that over the years, a manager has to have the players. My job as manager — and our job in the backroom — is to facilitate those players to perform on the pitch, to be as organised as we can.

“But you can make all the decisions you want, if you don’t have players who are willing to leave it all out there for the jersey, to show a real honesty of effort, who have the basics of skill and speed — which they should have anyway — then it comes down to the other marginal things.

“Things like character, which winning teams always have in abundance. If you don’t have that in the group it doesn’t matter how good or bad a manager you are.”

Still, the realities of management can be challenging.

“All things can change. You’ve to hand in your panel at 9pm on Thursday but most teams train on Thursday or Friday as well, so you could lose players at those and your plans go out the window.

“You plan as much as you can tactically but you have to make decisions on the day. It’s easy for people to sit down eight hours later or three days later and say on TV, ‘I think they should have taken off this guy and put this guy on’ after four days looking at it.

“On the line you have 10 seconds, literally, to make a change. They’re totally different worlds.”

Is two weeks enough time to prepare for an All-Ireland final?

“In an ideal world you might like another week, but no longer. Two weeks is probably a little short for planning and preparation, plus there’s a lot associated with a final, whether that’s travel arrangements, suits, a banquet, sponsors.

“A certain amount you have to do but a certain amount you have to stay away from, to focus on the on-field activities. No-one is going to say after the game that Cork had lovely jerseys.”

One activity they’ve focused on is the first meeting of the teams in the Munster Championship earlier this year.

“Our time with the group is limited, there are three training sessions between the All-Ireland semi-final and final, so you can’t spend an hour and a half watching a video. The management, our analysis people and coaches, we’ve watched it many times and it’s not been pretty watching.

“Coming out of that game, we did a lot of good things that day but we got hit with a sucker punch in additional time in the first half, and with four points in additional time in the second half.

“That was 10 points in added time in both halves, which is a lot, and we lost by eight. The 2-4 was in additional time, which came down to a lack of composure, inexperience — and who we were playing against, obviously, they’re a serious team.

“We made mistakes — we had wides, Limerick missed some too — but a lot of the good things we did that day, the credit went to Limerick as being poor. That was the narrative afterwards, and there was something to that, that Limerick might have been a bit rusty and have improved hugely since. But I don’t think there was any credit to what we did well that night.

“But we could see it.”