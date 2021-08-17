Liam Sheedy's replacement will have to be 'Tipp to the core'

Tipperary hurling found a particular moment when news of Liam Sheedy’s retirement emerged.

This decision’s proximity to Brendan Maher stepping away from inter-country action sharpened an already strong sense of transition. At such moments, the excitement gets flecked with trepidation.

For Tipperary, more than a standard transition is afoot. Yes, a new manager needs to be chosen, as happens quite often, but the dynamic he will inherit counts as far less common. Further veterans are expected to follow Maher’s path.

The key figure, when such appointments are made, remains the County Board chairman. Back in 2007, John Costigan and his fellow officers appointed Liam Sheedy as Tipperary’s Senior manager. “It was definitely the right decision,” Costigan affirms. “Even though it was not necessarily the most obvious one at the time. Liam did not win a Senior All Ireland with Tipp, and he was never a star or a standout as a hurler, although he did win at both U21 and Junior in 1989.

“But there are people in Tipperary, then and now, who cannot see beyond a Celtic Cross. I remember Liam sitting in my kitchen at the time. I maybe suggested the U21 job would be up for grabs.

“He said: ‘John, I am interested in the big one.’ More than anything, that comment convinced me he was our man. The right candidate should never lack ambition or confidence. And then the County Board put Liam in touch with Eamon O’Shea, which turned out a marriage made in heaven, one that continues to this day. Eamon was another great man who had been previously overlooked because he hadn’t that Celtic Cross in his arse pocket.”

Costigan sketches an all-but-forgotten scenario: “Almost nobody wanted a job in Tipperary hurling around 2005 and 2006. You were nearly going begging. We were in the absolute doldrums.

“But Liam managing our minors to the 2006 All Ireland was the first glimmer of something. Liam worked there with Brendan Maher, Séamie Callanan, Paudie Maher. They were coming, with a few other right ones as well.”

He continues: “You need to remember that Liam is not simply a very hard-working person but also an awful bright fella. I have never met anyone better to learn, to size up situations and get them turned around to best advantage, even if they started off skewed.

“Liam has had an interesting path not only in hurling but in life. He started off a trainee electrician but was brought into Proctor & Gamble in Nenagh. Then he was headhunted into Bank of Ireland Sales, and went a serious way up the ladder there, before joining Teneo. He really gets things done, at a very high level.”

These qualities underwrote a Tipperary upsurge: “We became really competitive again in 2008, which fed into nearly winning the All Ireland in 2009. We were unlucky, but the crowd in Thurles for the homecoming gave them a fabulous reception. Then we were able to take the final step in 2010.

“Liam deserves the greatest credit for retrieving Tipp hurling. And you could argue he saved hurling generally, because who had been properly putting it up to Kilkenny until a new Tipperary came along?

“We were all a bit dumbfounded when he stepped down after 2010. Despite terrific efforts by Declan Ryan and Tommy Ryan, and Eamon [O’Shea] after them, we didn’t get the big one again until 2016. But remember that Michael Ryan, our manager in 2016, had been given his chance on the sideline as Liam Sheedy’s selector.”

Recent seasons? This man does not flinch: “Was Liam, when he came back for 2019, ultra-loyal to the older brigade, the lads he had worked with at Minor? Yes, he was, no question. Some supporters feel more young players could have been introduced. But the decision was Liam’s one to make, and it paid off with 2019’s All Ireland.”

Right now, John Costigan is phlegmatic: “I don’t think there’s anything terrible wrong with Tipperary hurling. Not at all. It’ll be more a question of re-energising the batteries than anything else. We are not down in the dumps.

“We are a long way off the doldrums we experienced in the mid-noughties, and this situation is a massive part of Liam Sheedy’s legacy, and that part of it should not be forgotten. He bows out with Tipp in a far better situation than we had when he came in.”

The Clonakenny club man avoids simplistic personality politics as regards the next senior manager: “The County Board will make their choice in due course. We will see good candidates, no doubt. But the successful man will have to be Tipp to the core.

“Tipperary is the same as Kilkenny and Cork. Pure Tipp, pure Kilkenny, pure Cork… Nothing else works. It has to be one of your own managing the Senior hurlers. Nothing else works.”

Costigan admires an obvious candidate but re-emphasises the main consideration: “Is Liam Cahill Tipp to the core? Of course he is, especially down there on the border with Kilkenny in Ballingarry. And does he deserve to be considered for the job, after what he achieved with the Tipperary U21s and U20s, and then with Waterford? Of course he does.

“But he is not alone, in that regard. We have very fine hurling people in Tipp, and the current County Board will take proper time in making the best choice for Tipp.”