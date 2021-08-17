Colum Cunning to referee All-Ireland Minor Hurling final between Cork and Galway

Antrim referee Colum Cunning will take charge of Saturday's All-Ireland Minor Hurling final between Cork and Galway.

The game was yesterday fixed for Semple Stadium with a 7.15pm throw-in.

Also on Saturday, the Cork minor footballers will take on Tyrone in their All-Ireland semi-final at Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park with a 2.30pm throw-in. That game will be officiated by Dublin whistler Barry Tiernan.

Paul Faloon of Down will referee the other semi-final between Meath and Sligo at Kingspan Breffni Park, with throw-in at 12.45pm on Saturday.