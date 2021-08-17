Elder statesman Patrick Horgan enjoying hurling ‘more than I ever was’

Cork captain Horgan says Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final result between Cork and Limerick will have no bearing on his future plans
Cork captain Patrick Horgan sits for a portrait following a Cork senior hurling press conference at Páirc Uí Rinn. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 07:00
Michael Moynihan

Cork captain Patrick Horgan describes the All-Ireland semi-final win over Kilkenny as “a great buzz” but stresses that his side knuckled down to prepare for the decider very quickly.

“Obviously having a great win over such a team as Kilkenny in Croke Park was such a massive achievement for this group so we enjoyed it for an hour or two but fairly shortly after our attention had to turn to this week and how we prepare.”

There’s a lot of distraction outside the white lines ahead of an All-Ireland final but it doesn’t have an impact on Horgan and his teammates, even the newcomers.

“That’s all part of it. It doesn’t take from the work we do on the field and that is the main thing.

“When we hit the field together nothing else matters and we just enjoy our hurling together.

“A lot of them (younger players) don’t even need that (advice), they are kind of set in what they’re doing.

“It’s just another game of hurling to them.

“They’ll show up the same as every time, it’s all about routine for them — go to training, give it everything. For us nothing changes — all the sideshows are part of it, obviously, but when we cross the white line is when we want to be at our best.”

What’s the difference between those young players and when Horgan himself joined the senior panel?

“The hardest thing about when I came onto the panel was that you were coming into a team of fellows you would have looked up to winning All-Irelands, like Seán Óg, Sully, and Joe Deane and those types of players.

“So it was hard coming in there. It would have been hard to be out there with those players and that was from just being young and timid, looking at the boys that were there.

“Now there’s no one too big or too small to be told what they’re doing wrong or what they’re doing right in training and I think that is the best way to have it.

“If someone needs to be told something whether they are new on the panel or like me or (Eoin) Cadogan they’ll be told what’s right and what’s wrong.”

Starting every year with the All-Ireland final as a goal, “every year you don’t get to do that you haven’t achieved your goal,” says the Glen Rovers man.

“We always believe that we could make it back in those times when we were making it to semi-finals but it doesn’t always happen, you need a really good team to get there and I think that is what we have now, and we’ve made it.”

He’s been there before — in 2013 — but the newcomers haven’t been inquiring about that game, he says.

“No, they haven’t, that’s not a thing for these young fellows coming in.

“They’ll go into this game the same as they’ll go into any game.

“Eight years is obviously a long time for any Cork team to be out of the final but if you see the competition with other counties like Kilkenny, Tipperary, obviously Limerick — there are eight or nine teams there every year that believe that they can get there, so a lot of it is luck as well.

“We’ve had our fair share of luck along the way too with the save against Clare — even last week if that was a two-point gap we were in big trouble so you have to have that bit of luck along the way. We have been performing better every week and hopefully we can get better again the next week.”

Limerick being favourites is “irrelevant”, he adds: “We come down here training to be the best we can be and hopefully we can show that next Sunday and where that will take us, we don’t know.

“We will be confident that we can put in a performance but whether that is going to be enough or not, we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Finally, the Cork captain says Sunday’s result will have no bearing on his future plans.

“Not at all. I always say that I will play till I am not enjoying it anymore and I am enjoying it now more than I ever was.”

