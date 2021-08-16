Who will be the next Tipperary hurling manager? Assessing the contenders to replace Liam Sheedy

John Fogarty on the seven leading candidates to replace Liam Sheedy as Tipperary hurling manager
Who will be the next Tipperary hurling manager? Assessing the contenders to replace Liam Sheedy

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy, 2nd from left, and coaches, from left, Darragh Egan, Eamon O'Shea, and Tommy Dunne celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2019. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 17:20
John Fogarty

Liam Cahill (Ballingarry)

But for Liam Sheedy’s 11th hour availability in 2018, Cahill would have been the senior job having guided Tipperary to three under-age All-Ireland titles. He and Toomevara's Mikey Bevans have worked the oracle again in Waterford where their achievements have been close to spectacular and he is favourite to replace Sheedy with good reason.

Darragh Egan (Kiladangan)

It would appear the primary school principal is going to be Tipperary manager at some stage or another. The 35-year-old is a hugely-respected coach and played a significant role in Tipperary’s 2019 All-Ireland success after being headhunted by Sheedy.

Willie Maher (Ballingarry)

A Waterford selector under Derek McGrath in 2014, Maher guided Tipperary’s minors to an All-Ireland title two years before that and was a selector when the U21s won the 2010 crown. His fellow clubman Cahill succeeded him as U21 manager in 2017.

Tommy Dunne (Toomevara)

Coach to both Declan Ryan and Liam Sheedy in five of the last 11 seasons. Boasts an incredible knowledge of the game and sets high standards but he would seem to be more comfortable coaching than managing. That said, he was minor manager prior to Sheedy recruiting him.

Eoin Kelly (Mullinahone)

Jumped from a coach to selector at the end of 2019, one of the greatest hurlers to don the blue and gold is definitely management material although he is still lining out for his club’s seniors and it could be a move further down the line.

Nicky English (Lattin-Cullen)

Only for him living in Dublin, the Tipperary legend would likely have enjoyed a second stint like Sheedy by this stage. His name will be linked with the vacancy again - aren’t we doing it now? - and he remains an astute observer of the game through his work with The Irish Times and Sky Sports.

Brendan Cummins (Ballybacon-Grange)

His passion for the game and understanding of how it is changing are obvious in The Sunday Game’s contributions, while he has worked with Kerry’s hurlers as a coach.

More in this section

Eoin O'Leary celebrates scoring a goal 9/8/2021 Fixture details confirmed for Cork minors' All-Ireland hurling final and football semi-final
Gaelic Football Show: Mayo's energy dethrones Dublin; Covid reprieve for Tyrone; Offaly U20s win Gaelic Football Show: Mayo's energy dethrones Dublin; Covid reprieve for Tyrone; Offaly U20s win
Kilkenny v Galway - Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final Minor finalists Cork and Galway still waiting on confirmation of decider details
#tipperary gaa#hurling
Irish Sport Suspended Due To Coronavirus

Two Cork GAA finals set to clash with All-Ireland minor hurling final and football semi

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices