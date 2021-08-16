Fixture details confirmed for Cork minors' All-Ireland hurling final and football semi-final

The Cork minor hurlers All-Ireland final against Galway has been fixed for this Saturday at Semple Stadium with a 7.30pm throw-in.
There had been some frustration within both counties that neither the venue nor throw-in time had been officially confirmed six days out from the fixture until the GAA released those details this afternoon.
Also on Saturday, the Cork minor footballers will take on Tyrone in their All-Ireland semi-final at Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park with a 2.30pm throw-in.
The other semi-final between Meath and Sligo takes place earlier that day at Kingspan Breffni Park, with throw-in at 12.45pm.
Referees are yet to be announced for those fixtures.