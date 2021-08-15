The burning question for the Faithful: Where to now for these brilliant young Offaly players?

Approaching the second water break, Cormac Egan cut Roscommon’s defence asunder with a slaloming solo run that deserved a goal for Offaly.

Just out of the minor ranks - the 18-year-old played in the delayed Leinster minor final in June - Egan’s shot was eventually saved but the lurking Aaron Kellaghan gobbled up the rebound and pointed.

Leading by six points now and whipping up a frenzy, the 10,000 or so Offaly supporters were up on their feet and celebrating one of the great moments in their county’s recent football history. A famous win was within touching distance.

Offaly would go on to lead by seven points after Jack Bryant’s 50th minute goal before braving a typical Roscommon recovery and holding out for their first title at the U20/U21 grade since 1988.

Where to now for these brilliant young Offaly players? Defenders Tom Hyland and John Furlong also played in that 2020 provincial minor final. Bryant cut a dash too, scoring 1-2 and showing the sort of elusiveness that could just convince John Maughan to stick around for a few years longer as senior boss, to wait for the Shamrocks player and all of his colleagues to mature.

As a unit, they played some terrific football and while Roscommon created around half a dozen genuine goal chances, taking just one, this wasn’t a game that the Connacht champions threw away.

The strong sense was that even if Roscommon had raised an extra green flag or two, players like stand-in Offaly captain Cathal Donoghue and corner-forward Aaron Kellaghan would still have found a way to grind it out.

No wonder that Offaly supporters are dreaming of better days ahead at senior level.

“Our remit from day one has always been to get players through to the senior squad,” said Offaly manager Declan Kelly. “That’s the way I would have always looked at it, if you can get four or five in every year, which we have been sort of doing, that’s really what you’re trying to do.

“No doubt, winning an All-Ireland is something that will probably bring its own challenges now in relation to players and how they handle it. That’s something we spoke about this week, that regardless of how the result went we have to obviously look at that.

“The one thing you’d say to the general public out there is that some of these lads are only 18, 19, going on 20. They’re not going to be really...if they continue to do the work, you’re probably looking at them maybe being 23, in three or so years’ time, realistically, before you’d be thinking they can establish themselves.”

It’s hard to imagine that Egan in particular won’t light it up again in an Offaly jersey at Croke Park. He’s got another two years to go with the U20s for starters.

An ‘all rounder’ is how Kelly described Egan, also a Leinster minor hurling finalist last season. At times, he was unmarkable, demanding the ball and bursting through tackles.

An early point boosted his confidence and helped Offaly into a lead they would hold for virtually all of the game. A couple of Kellaghan beauties from the left wing left Offaly 0-7 to 0-5 ahead at half-time and thankful for all of Roscommon’s profligacy in front of goals.

Offaly took off in the third quarter with five points in a row. Bryant’s 43rd minute score off his left after a dummy solo on his right wasn’t even the best of them.

Neither was Egan’s own score after great work by Bryant in the buildup. No, that Egan solo run which bamboozled the Roscommon defence and ended with Kellaghan pointing was the real eye catcher.

Bryant’s 50th minute goal, when he again showed his skillset by spinning around onto his right side and slamming to the roof of the net, left seven between them.

Offaly’s crowd were in raptures but Roscommon weren’t about to toss in the towel, they’d come back to deny Down just the previous weekend.

They got the gap down to two points too, Adam McDermott whacking in a 56th minute goal, but they couldn’t get any closer and Offaly, deservedly, held on.