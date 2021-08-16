'The net position is that there are 20 or more in the group who have had positive tests'

Declan Bogue: Feargal, Tyrone have stated they will not be playing Kerry this Saturday. What would you like instead?
Ideally, we would like to play a meaningful, competitive All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry.
We sent our data down. It is a mess and we deeply regret it. We deeply apologise and regret the inconvenience we are causing Kerry at the moment, and to the Association at large.
Well, Croke Park have our spreadsheet of numbers. We have had Public Health in and over the last number of weeks, we have had at least 17 or more positive tests, most of whom have played in this year’s Championship. Four or more in the backroom.
We resisted meeting as a group at any time, up and until we were properly entitled to by the Association.
This is a community-based issue. We have guys on our team who are not given to even going out, they are locked into their football, and they are down with this.
It’s a whole cross-section of our panel. We remain an amateur sport and it is in the community.
The bottom line is, regrettably, a large part of that is just coincidence and luck. And I hope it doesn’t find itself in any other panel because I wouldn’t recommend this to anybody.
There’s an open stand in Garvaghey and the players would throw their bags in that. Now we put a video screen up in that stand and do everything there.
They are asked to go to their own home gyms, or their private places.
There are a series of players in the panel who are vaccinated.