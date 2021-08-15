Club chairman Thomas Kenneally stars as Araglen secure Cork Junior B title

Araglen 2-12 Freemount 0-17

An outstanding team effort from Araglen saw them crowned champions in the 2020 Co-op Superstores Cork County JBHC in Pairc Uí Rinn Sunday afternoon following a titanic battle with Freemount.

The sides were level on six occasions across the hour as the game ebbed and flowed but when Araglen wing-back, chairman and man-of-the-match, Thomas Kenneally registered his second point to give his side a two-point lead as the clock ticked into the red, Freemount’s race was run.

Pádraig Collins opened the for Freemount, who started with the stiff breeze at their backs, in the second minute with a nice point from play before Oisín Hickey brought Araglen level moments later.

Michael O’Callaghan then landed two superb frees for the Duhallow side while Seán Fehin also found the target to leave them leading by 0-4 to 0-2 after twelve minutes, Jack Kearney with Araglen’s score.

Kearney landed another peach to leave the minimum between them before Paul Hynes put the Avondhu side in front with an excellent goal on the quarter hour.

Their lead was short lived, however, as Freemount reeled off four-in-a-row through Collins (2), O’Callaghan and Pádraig Curtin to lead by two, 0-8 to 1-3, after twenty minutes.

Now it was Araglen’s turn to spin the game on its head with Ben Carey landing an inspirational score from wing-back before James Kearney planted their second major following good work from Hickey. Hickey then pointed two frees to give Araglen a four-point cushion, 2-6 to 0-8, as half-time approached.

Again, Freemount answered the major well and points from Fehin, O’Callaghan and Denis Curtin meant they trailed by the minimum, 2-6 to 0-11, when Shane Scanlon blew the half-time whistle.

Freemount re-gained their lead after the break with points from Collins and Curtin before Hickey levelled the game for the fourth time with his fourth free.

Hickey’s fifth free put them back in the lead before Araglen wing-back and chairman of the club, Thomas Kenneally, doubled their advantage with a score from distance. Freemount’s Pádraig Collins then landed his fifth point to leave the minimum between them, 2-19 to 0-14, as they broke for water.

It was frantic stuff now, Dean Collins brough Freemount level, Fionnán Hickey put Araglen infront, the outstanding Pádraig Collins levelled matters for the sixth time with his sixth point before Paul Hynes snuck Araglen in front again with eight minutes left.

What followed was draining, Araglen’s wide tally went from six to 11 as they searched for their insurance score while their backs defended heroically.

Eventually, in the last minute of normal time, Chairman Kenneally landed his second score to give them a two-point cushion.

Freemount huffed and puffed, and though O’Callaghan managed to pull one back, there was to me no denying the men of Araglen their moment in the sunshine that currently swathes hurling in Cork.

Scorers for Araglen: O Hickey (0-5, all frees), P Hynes (1-1), T Kenneally (0-2), James Kearney (1-0), Jack Kearney (0-2), B Carey and F Hickey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Freemount: P Collins (0-6), M O’Callaghan (0-5, 4 frees), P Curtin and S Fehin (0-2 each), D Curtin and D Collins (0-1 each).

ARAGLEN: S Brackett; PJ Ahene, S Russell, K Condon; T Kenneally, C O’Mahony, B Carey; F Hickey, S Hegarty; S Motherway, O Hickey, P Hynes; Jack Kearney, B Allen, James Kearney.

Subs: P Hickey for Motherway (h/t), S O’Gorman for Hickey (inj, 54 mins), D Browne for Allen (60 mins), D Horgan for Condon (60 min).

FREEMOUNT: J Morrissey; C Broderick, S McSweeney, J Walsh; L Enright, M Ballantyne, S O’Callaghan; M O’Callaghan, D Curtin; M McSweeney, S Fehin, K O’Connor; P Collins, P Curtin, M Lynes.

Subs: T Nunan for Fehin, and D Collins for Lynes (both 48 mins), B Carroll for O’Connor (60 mins)

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).