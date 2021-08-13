Horan: Mayo will adapt to final date

James Horan says his team will be able to adapt to whatever date is proposed for the All-Ireland SFC final.

Until beating Dublin, the Mayo manager hadn’t contemplated the fallout from Tyrone’s announcement that they would not be able to field a team against Kerry in their rescheduled All-Ireland semi-final next Saturday.

Should the GAA push back the game a further week, Mayo will likely have to wait four weeks until the weekend of September 11 for the final but Horan shrugged: “Four weeks? We just adapt. It’s probably not ideal prep. A game every two weeks is great. Two or three weeks. We just adapt. Conor Finn, our S&C guy will set up the sessions, to optimise it and we’ll just get on with it, whatever it is.”

Lee Keegan, one of the TV man of the match recipients, expressed a similar message: “We won’t even worry about it. That will be sorted. It’s not for us to debate. Sure, that will be taken care of by the GAA.”

After one of their greatest victories, Mayo will be cock-a-hoop but Horan maintains the panel won’t be getting ahead of themselves. “I think you probably saw from the players, it’s awful important you enjoy a win, but they are in there already looking to know what’s the programme, what’s the plan. So there will be no issue there from our side."

Usually reserved, Horan could be forgiven for showing emotion when referee Conor Lane signalled full-time at extra-time. “I got a bit caught at the end. When I looked at it, I thought there was three minutes left so I couldn’t believe it when he (Lane) put his arms up. It was just a nice surprise. It’s hard going there for long periods.”

Taking off captain Aidan O’Shea as early as the 49th minute was a big call by Horan and one that paid off although the manager wasn’t going to take pleasure from it. “We took him off in the Galway game as well. Aidan had an injury coming in, so he worked hard, but we just needed to make a substitute at that time. Whoever came on can do that, and that’s just the way it is. It’s the same as making a sub for anyone.”

Dessie Farrell commended the way in which his players took the defeat - sin-binned James McCarthy was one player who made a point of congratulating a number of Mayo players afterwards.

“Obviously players are very disappointed, that is the nature of losing a big game at this stage of the season. But that is the nature of sport. These players have been remarkable in many ways with what they have achieved.

"They will take this one on the chin. They have been humble in victory, and they are equally gracious in defeat. It is a tough pill to swallow, no question, but it was inevitable, it was going to happen at some stage."

However, Farrell didn’t believe there was evidence in their Leinster campaign that this defeat was coming. “Obviously you would like to be coming into this stage of the competition with a little bit more momentum or collective team form a little bit better than it was. We showed glimpses of it here and there and good patches, really good patches.

“It’s hard to diagnose but I think it revolves around the lack of consistency across the quarters that was hurting us and it manifested again today.”