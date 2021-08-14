Keegan praises depth of Mayo squad

Lee Keegan says the fate of the Kerry-Tyrone All-Ireland semi-final is of no concern to Mayo following their victory over Dublin.

Should the GAA push back that match back another week to facilitate Covid-hit Tyrone, Mayo might have to wait four weeks for the final but Keegan isn’t considering what will happen with the other last four game. “We won’t even worry about it. That will be sorted. It’s not for us to debate. Sure, that will be taken care of by the GAA.”

The former footballer of the year, one of the TV man of the match recipients, commended the strength of the panel in the wake of Oisín Mullin’s injury. “I think it has been mentioned that the depth of our squad is huge at the moment. We’re not relying on the 15 anymore, we have seven or eight guys who can come on and do the same job as good as the starters. They came on again today and did the job and carried us over the line. It’s going to be an exciting couple of weeks.”

An “obviously delighted” Mayo manager James Horan said the team were caught between strategies in the first half of normal time before they rectified themselves. “We were probably tentative in the first 10 to 15 minutes whether we should push forward or hold a little bit and got caught a bit in that maybe. Even with that, we had three or four bad wides and we missed a free and it could have been 10-7 even though we played very poorly.

“Our energy wasn’t what it usually is so we managed to lift our energy a little bit for the second half and things sort of take off from there.” Horan said Eoghan McLaughlin, who had to be stretchered off following a John Small tackle in the second half of normal time, is in “a lot of discomfort.” The high challenge, which was not punished by referee Conor Lane, had angered Horan at the time. He continued: The medical team are with him, they’ve gone to the hospital with him so we’ll see how that is.”