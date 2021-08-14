Pádraig O'Hora: "We always seem to put ourselves at the bottom of the hill before we go climbing it"

Pádraig O'Hora, man-of-the-match in Mayo's stunning come from behind win over Dublin in tonight's All-Ireland SFC semi-final, described the victory as “the best day of my life.”

O'Hora was immense in securing Mayo's place in the All-Ireland final, a result that looked beyond them when they trailed by six points at halftime.

“It’s impossible to put it into words,” O’Hora said when asked to describe his emotions in the aftermath.

“Look at this place. What it means to all of us. I can’t even describe it, unbelievable. It’s the best day of my life.

“We love a battle. We always seem to put ourselves at the bottom of the hill before we go climbing it. We knew what we needed to do. We put in the work all year. It’s an outrageous squad. Everybody put in a shift and we turned them over like we planned to."

"Look at this place... it's the best day of my life" - An emotional Padraig O'Hora is named man of the match after an epic Mayo performance

Mayo had been forced to plan without talisman Cillian O'Connor who was injured before the Championship while earlier today Young Footballer of the Year Oisín Mullin was ruled out with a leg injury sustained in training.

But O’Hora said their triumph in the face of such adversity and bad luck highlighted the depth of their panel.

“We’ve got a squad of outrageous players that put in the hard work week in week out that you don’t see, so when Oisín [Mullin] got hurt, somebody else stepped up and that’s what it’s all about. This is a unit, it’s not a group of individuals, it’s a team.”

And asked if the team could maintain this momentum for the final, he replied without pausing: “Absolutely, we have only one plan.”