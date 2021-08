2020 Laois SHC final

Clough Ballacolla 1-22

Borris-Kilcotton 1-17

Clough Ballacolla were in dreamland on Saturday night as one of their favourite sons – Stephen ‘Picky’ Maher fired 13 points on route to claiming the 2020 Laois senior hurling title.

Played in difficult conditions, a first half goal from Robbie Phelan helped them to a 1-9 to 0-10 half time lead before they upped the ante in the second half and pulled clear.

PJ Scully’s haul of 1-10 wasn’t enough as Borris Kilcotton battled bravely with Scully’s late penalty not enough to pull in the arrears.

Scorers for Clough Ballacolla: S Maher 0-13 (0-8 frees and 0-1 & 65), R Phelan 1-3, W Dunphy 0-4, S Bergin and J Walshe 0-1 each.

Scorers for Borris-Kilcotton: PJ Scully 1-10 (0-7 frees, 0-2 S/L cuts, 1-0 pen) A Dunphy 0-4, M Whelan, N Coss and J Campion 0-1 each.

CLOUGH BALLACOLLA: C Dunne, D Conway, D Maher, E Doyle; B Corby, M McEvoy, L Cleere; W Hyland, A Corby; R Phelan, J Walshe, M Hennessy; S Bergin, W Dunphy, S Maher.

Subs: J Dwyer for M Hennessy (46), C Coonan for S Bergin (56), S Corby for L Cleere (60), K Mulhall for J Walshe (60)

BORRIS-KILCOTTON: E Fleming; S Finan, E Parlon, J Fitzpatrick; N Coss, M Whelan, P Whelan; C Kilbane, J Campion; A Dunphy, N Foyle, C Stapleton; D Quinlan, PJ Scully, D Carey.

Subs: E Jones for D Quinlan (ht), D Fitzpatrick for C Kilbane (37), S Dunphy for D Carey (47)

Referee: Padraig Dunne