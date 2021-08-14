Mayo star Oisín Mullin to miss All-Ireland semi-final

Mullin is understood to have sustained a quad injury in training and is not included in the squad for this evening's game at Croke Park
Mayo's Oisín Mullin is tackled by Brian Fenton of Dublin in last year's All-Ireland final. Mullin misses tonight's repeat pairing at Croke Park

Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 12:36
Colm O’Connor

Young Footballer of the Year Oisín Mullin has been ruled out of Mayo's All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Dublin.

Mullin is understood to have sustained a quad injury in training and is not included in the squad for this evening's game at Croke Park. His absence opens the door for Eoghan McLaughlin, who impressed when coming off the bench in the Connacht final win over Galway. Mayo boss James Horan has also handed a start to half-forward Kevin McLoughlin in place of Bryan Walsh. Dublin, meanwhile, are unchanged from the side who defeated Kildare in the Leinster final.

DUBLIN: Evan Comerford; Michael Fitzsimons, Davey Byrne, Jonny Cooper; James McCarthy, John Small, Sean MacMahon; Brian Fenton, Brian Howard; Paddy Small, Ciarán Kilkenny, Niall Scully; Dean Rock, Con O'Callaghan, Cormac Costello.

Subs: Michael Shiel, Colm Basquel, Ryan Basquel, Sean Bugler, Aaron Byrne, Tom Lahiff, Robert McDaid, Philly McMahon, Eoin Murchan, Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne, Cillian O'Shea. 

MAYO: Rob Hennelly; Padraig O'Hora, Lee Keegan, Michael Plunkett; Paddy Durcan, Stephen Coen, Eoghan McLaughlin; Matthew Ruane, Conor Loftus; Diarmuid O'Connor, Kevin McLoughlin, Darren McHale; Tommy Conroy, Aidan O'Shea, Ryan O'Donoghue.

Subs: Rory Byrne, Colm Boyle, Brendan Harrison, Enda Hession, Jack Coyne, Conor O'Shea, James Durcan, Bryan Walsh, Jordan Flynn, Darren Coen, James Carr.

