Mayo star Oisín Mullin to miss All-Ireland semi-final

Young Footballer of the Year Oisín Mullin has been ruled out of Mayo's All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Dublin.

Mullin is understood to have sustained a quad injury in training and is not included in the squad for this evening's game at Croke Park. His absence opens the door for Eoghan McLaughlin, who impressed when coming off the bench in the Connacht final win over Galway. Mayo boss James Horan has also handed a start to half-forward Kevin McLoughlin in place of Bryan Walsh. Dublin, meanwhile, are unchanged from the side who defeated Kildare in the Leinster final.