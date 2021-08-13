Galway minor manager Brian Hanley: This is our greatest victory

Galway manager Brian Hanley said this semi-final win over Kilkenny is the best this management team has produced.

Hanley, who last month guided them to a record fourth All-Ireland minor hurling title in a row in the 2020 decider, said this was an outstanding display from a team in their first match of the season.

But despite just a few weeks preparation, they still had too much for Leinster champions Kilkenny at Semple Stadium.

“This is the best victory we have had as a management team since we won the U16 three years ago, followed by the two minors,” said Hanley.

“We are trying to develop a brand of hurling that suits Galway and to produce that with no games is absolutely brilliant. These lads have been in the shadows of two All-Ireland winning teams and had to do a lot on their own. It’s a credit to them, their families and their clubs. For them to produce that was absolutely brilliant.”

Full-back Tiernan Leen, a sub on the team which won last month, produced a stunning display at full-back. He said they concentrated fully on this match after winning the title a few weeks ago.

“We hadn’t looked past Kilkenny, that’s what the past six weeks have been building towards, getting ready for Kilkenny. We’ll enjoy tonight, back tomorrow and get ready for Cork,” said the full-back.

“The last four weeks have been a pleasure. Going in every day training, you love going in, it’s been the best summer of my life between the two teams, it’s been a joy.”

Kilkenny manager Richie Mulrooney said it was disappointing that they did not follow up their win in Leinster.

“We’re very disappointed with the way we played, we didn’t play to our usual standard,” he said.