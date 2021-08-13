Katie Quirke in as calf injury rules Orla Finn out of Cork's All-Ireland semi-final

Cork will be without Orla Finn for Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland ladies football semi-final against Meath at Croke Park.
The calf injury that forced Finn’s withdrawal during the quarter-final win over Waterford keeps her out with Katie Quirke named instead.
Opponents Meath are unchanged from the side that pulled off a surprising quarter-final win over Armagh.
Siobhan Killeen gets the nod in attack ahead of Caoimhe O’Connor for holders Dublin against Mayo who return captain Clodagh McManamon to their lineup.
Dublin (v Mayo): C Trant; M Byrne, N Collins, L Caffrey; O Carey, S McGrath, O Nolan; J Dunne, L Magee; H Tyrrell, L Davey, C Rowe; S Killeen, N McEvoy, S Aherne.
Mayo (v Dublin): L Brennan; S Lally, D Finn, C McManamon; T O’Connor, C Whyte, K Sullivan; F McHale, S Cafferky; N Kelly, R Kearns, L Cafferky; G Kelly, S Howley, S Rowe.
Cork (v Meath): M O’Brien; M Ambrose, R Phelan, E Meaney; E O’Shea, M Cahalane, M Duggan; A Hutchings, H Looney; L O’Mahony, C O’Sullivan, Á O’Sullivan; S O’Leary, K Quirke, M Scally.
Meath (v Cork): M McGuirk; E Troy, MK Lynch, K Newe; A Leahy, A Cleary, S Ennis; O Lally, M O’Shaughnessy; O Byrne, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan; V Wall, E Duggan, B Lynch.