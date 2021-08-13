'It is a tough enough pill to swallow': Doireann O’Sullivan adapting to her new normal

That Cork’s All-Ireland semi-final team does not include Doireann O’Sullivan will have come as no surprise to the five-time All-Ireland winner.

The sad reality for the 26-year-old is she is unsure if there are 60 minutes in a body that has been repeatedly letting her down this summer.

Sunday, it should be pointed out, won’t be the first time this season that O’Sullivan will be among the Cork subs. Such has been her injury-disrupted campaign that the county’s All-Ireland semi-final clash with Meath represents just her third time being part of a Cork match-day panel in 2021. In neither of her two previous involvements was she used from the off.

O’Sullivan’s sum total of 44 minutes of game-time this year is rooted in a training ground incident the week before the National League got underway in mid-May.

Kicking off her right foot, the Mourneabbey woman’s left knee buckled as she landed. A subsequent MRI scan revealed a torn meniscus, an injury she has twice endured on her right knee.

“I was very, very bitter when it happened because I had done all the pre-season when we were training by ourselves. I had done all the running, all the gym work. I had ticked all those boxes, so it was just unfortunate the week before the league took off that I landed funny on my knee.”

Keyhole surgery was performed by Ray Moran at Santry Sports Clinic, with O’Sullivan making her return when introduced as a 46th minute substitute for her older sister Ciara in their second round-robin championship game against Tipperary on July 17.

But no sooner had she made her comeback outing when the other knee started to give trouble.

Years of wear and tear — O’Sullivan joined the Cork senior set-up at 16 and has rarely enjoyed a winter off since such is Mourneabbey’s annual involvement in the concluding stages of the All-Ireland club championship — has left the 2018 All-Star with minimal cartilage in her right knee, meaning two bones are rubbing off each other.

The pain caused by such has forced her to reduce the number of pitch sessions she is participating in each week, with the discomfort so pronounced in the week leading up to their recent All-Ireland quarter-final that she had to sit out Cork’s final two trainings before the visit of Waterford to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

To have to engage in this level of load management so young is a source of deep frustration for the secondary school teacher.

Cork's Doireann O'Sullivan lifts the league trophy in 2017. Picture: INPHO/Tom Beary

“I am 26 and it just seems half ridiculous that I have to watch my load, but I do have a lot of football played. This weekend, I am going into my ninth All-Ireland semi-final, which I actually didn’t realise until dad mentioned it to me.

“I started playing inter-county at a young age and we are also playing club football at a high level, so once inter-county finishes the club takes over and we don’t have much of an off-season.”

Even the half hour of game-time she saw against Waterford was particularly taxing on her. “I struggled through that half an hour. I took a shot during the second-half and whatever way I landed, I got a sharp pain in my knee.

“It is a balancing act. There are some evenings when I go out onto the pitch for training and I feel great and then sometimes that is just not the case.”

When asked if she felt she’d be able to last the hour against Meath on Sunday, O’Sullivan was her usual honest self.

I’d love nothing more than to play an hour of football in Croke Park, but I am unsure whether I am able to or not. I think I’d have more to offer coming off the bench.

Having started four of the five All-Ireland finals she played in during her first five seasons in red, finding herself on the bench is unfamiliar territory.

But where in earlier seasons she would have been “upset” at being left out of the starting 15, she’s mature enough to now appreciate and understand the role and impact she can have when entering the fray late on.

“It is a tough enough pill to swallow because I am used to starting. It is a strange one, but then you look at the likes of Emer Scally, Saoirse Noonan, and Rhona Buckley, they would have all made huge contributions as subs for Cork ladies football. I’d be delighted if I could do anything like what they have done over the years when coming on. I won’t be playing 60 minutes on Sunday, but I’d be happy with anything at all and if I can help us get over the line, that’s really all it is about.”