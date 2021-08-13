Weekend previews: Ladies football takes centre stage with senior and intermediate semi-finals

Led by Sinéad Cafferky, Grace Kelly, and Sarah Rowe, Mayo delivered their most impressive performance of the season when overcoming Galway in the quarter-final
Weekend previews: Ladies football takes centre stage with senior and intermediate semi-finals

Mayo's Sarah Rowe with Rachel Kearns of Galway during the 2019 Championship. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 14:28
Eoghan Cormican

SATURDAY

TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland senior championship semi-final

Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park (S Mulvihill), 3.45pm, TG4.

Led by Sinéad Cafferky, Grace Kelly, and Sarah Rowe, Mayo delivered their most impressive performance of the season when overcoming Galway in the quarter-final, but the step up in intensity and pace today will be miles removed from their last-eight clash. It is just impossible to see Mayo being able to contain the household names in the Dublin attack, namely Carla Rowe, Lyndsey Davey, and Sinéad Aherne, as well as the newcomers, Hannah Tyrrell and Caoimhe O’Connor, to Mick Bohan’s starting front six.

Verdict: Dublin

TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland senior championship relegation qualifier Tipperary v Kerry, Mallow (K Phelan), 2pm.

Verdict: Kerry

SUNDAY

EirGrid All-Ireland U20 football final

Offaly v Roscommon, Croke Park (S Hurson), 1.30pm, TG4.

Whether starting or used off the bench, the return from injury of Offaly captain Kieran Dolan - he missed their Leinster final and All-Ireland semi-final wins - is a sizable plus to a Faithful group chasing the county’s first All-Ireland title at this age-grade since 1988. It remains to be seen if Offaly benefitted from the longer run-in, their semi-final took place two weeks ago whersas Roscommon were in action last weekend. Roscommon, who last won this competition in 1978, will again seek influential showings from Ruaidhrí Fallon, Daire Cregg, James Fitzpatrick and Adam McDermott.

Verdict: Offaly

TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland senior championship semi-final

Cork v Meath, Croke Park (J Murphy), 3.30pm, TG4.

There is one change to the Cork team from the quarter-final win over Waterford, with Katie Quirke coming in at full-forward for the injured Orla Finn. No question but Ephie Fitzgerald’s side will need to be much improved from their quarter-final showing, especially at the back where they were carved open by Waterford for several goal chances. Cork had two to spare when they met the Royals in the group stages and crucial to repeating that outcome tomorrow will be extreme patience in the face of a packed and organised Meath defence. Meath are bidding to reach the senior final one year after earning promotion from the intermediate ranks.

Verdict: Cork

TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland intermediate championship semi-finals

Kildare v Westmeath, Parnell Park (B Rice), 2pm.

Westmeath are bidding to reach back-to-back finals. Kildare, who had four to spare over Leitrim in the quarter-finals, were last involved in the intermediate final in 2016.

Verdict: Westmeath

Laois Wexford, UPMC Nowlan Park (J Devlin), 2pm.

Laois have backed up their Division 3 League title with championship wins over Kildare, Roscommon, and Louth. Inside forwards Mo Nerney and Sarah Anne Fitzgerald will keep the Wexford defence busy.

Verdict: Laois

More in this section

Peter Casey reacts during the game 7/8/2021 Peter Casey: Why Limerick forward got red card rescinded ahead of All-Ireland final
AFL Rd 5 - West Coast v Collingwood Mark Keane returns from AFL duty - ahead of Mitchelstown's delayed county final
Limerick v Waterford - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Limerick's Peter Casey cleared to play in All-Ireland hurling final against Cork
#ladies football
Clare v Fermanagh - Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 6

Ryan McMenamin steps down as Fermanagh manager

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices