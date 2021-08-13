Weekend previews: Ladies football takes centre stage with senior and intermediate semi-finals

SATURDAY

TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland senior championship semi-final

Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park (S Mulvihill), 3.45pm, TG4.

Led by Sinéad Cafferky, Grace Kelly, and Sarah Rowe, Mayo delivered their most impressive performance of the season when overcoming Galway in the quarter-final, but the step up in intensity and pace today will be miles removed from their last-eight clash. It is just impossible to see Mayo being able to contain the household names in the Dublin attack, namely Carla Rowe, Lyndsey Davey, and Sinéad Aherne, as well as the newcomers, Hannah Tyrrell and Caoimhe O’Connor, to Mick Bohan’s starting front six.

Verdict: Dublin

TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland senior championship relegation qualifier Tipperary v Kerry, Mallow (K Phelan), 2pm.

Verdict: Kerry

SUNDAY

EirGrid All-Ireland U20 football final

Offaly v Roscommon, Croke Park (S Hurson), 1.30pm, TG4.

Whether starting or used off the bench, the return from injury of Offaly captain Kieran Dolan - he missed their Leinster final and All-Ireland semi-final wins - is a sizable plus to a Faithful group chasing the county’s first All-Ireland title at this age-grade since 1988. It remains to be seen if Offaly benefitted from the longer run-in, their semi-final took place two weeks ago whersas Roscommon were in action last weekend. Roscommon, who last won this competition in 1978, will again seek influential showings from Ruaidhrí Fallon, Daire Cregg, James Fitzpatrick and Adam McDermott.

Verdict: Offaly

TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland senior championship semi-final

Cork v Meath, Croke Park (J Murphy), 3.30pm, TG4.

There is one change to the Cork team from the quarter-final win over Waterford, with Katie Quirke coming in at full-forward for the injured Orla Finn. No question but Ephie Fitzgerald’s side will need to be much improved from their quarter-final showing, especially at the back where they were carved open by Waterford for several goal chances. Cork had two to spare when they met the Royals in the group stages and crucial to repeating that outcome tomorrow will be extreme patience in the face of a packed and organised Meath defence. Meath are bidding to reach the senior final one year after earning promotion from the intermediate ranks.

Verdict: Cork

TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland intermediate championship semi-finals

Kildare v Westmeath, Parnell Park (B Rice), 2pm.

Westmeath are bidding to reach back-to-back finals. Kildare, who had four to spare over Leitrim in the quarter-finals, were last involved in the intermediate final in 2016.

Verdict: Westmeath

Laois Wexford, UPMC Nowlan Park (J Devlin), 2pm.

Laois have backed up their Division 3 League title with championship wins over Kildare, Roscommon, and Louth. Inside forwards Mo Nerney and Sarah Anne Fitzgerald will keep the Wexford defence busy.

Verdict: Laois