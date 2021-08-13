Mark Keane returns from AFL duty - ahead of Mitchelstown's delayed county final

Cork's Mark Keane has returned home early from Australia having been granted early leave by AFL club Collingwood - a move that may see him return to Gaelic football.

The Magpies approved the move, with Keane set to return to Australia before Christmas for Collingwood’s pre-season campaign.

The 21-year-old played in four games this season after making his AFL debut last year. A club official told the Irish Examiner this morning that "Mark is contracted for the 2022 season and is expected to return to the program returns for pre-season training".

He missed the first two months of this season after injuring his finger tendon during pre-season training.

Keane returns in good time ahead of Mitchelstown's 2020 Bons Secours Cork Intermediate ‘A’ Football Championship final against Rockchapel on August 21, which he is eligible to play in.

He may also line out in the upcoming 2021 championships with Mitchelstown, as well as the hurling championship with Ballygiblin.

Mark Keane collecting hurleys this week as he returns to Ireland. Picture: Sweeney Hurleys / Instagram

Keane made the headlines in 2020 when returning to score the winning goal that knocked Kerry out of the Championship at an empty Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Meanwhile, heading into this weekend’s penultimate round of fixtures in the home and away season, Derry’s Callum Brown will miss the last two rounds for GWS Giants due to a hamstring injury picked up in last week’s win over 85-64 win over Geelong.

In the same game, Zach Tuohy picked up a hamstring for the Cats and is reported to be out for three to four weeks. Kerry’s Mark O’Connor makes a welcome return for Geelong this weekend as they face St Kilda on Saturday. Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce will start as a defender for the Saints.

Meath’s Conor Nash recent good form has rewarded him another start for Hawthorn as they take on Western Bulldogs.

James Madden and Colin O’Riordan are both emergency subs for Brisbane and Sydney Swans respectively.