Mark Keane returns from AFL duty - ahead of Mitchelstown's delayed county final

The Magpies approved the move, with Keane set to return to Australia before Christmas for Collingwood’s pre-season campaign.
Mark Keane returns from AFL duty - ahead of Mitchelstown's delayed county final

Mark Keane of the Magpies: Back in Ireland. Picture: Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 09:09
Patrick Mulcahy

Cork's Mark Keane has returned home early from Australia having been granted early leave by AFL club Collingwood - a move that may see him return to Gaelic football.

The Magpies approved the move, with Keane set to return to Australia before Christmas for Collingwood’s pre-season campaign.

The 21-year-old played in four games this season after making his AFL debut last year. A club official told the Irish Examiner this morning that "Mark is contracted for the 2022 season and is expected to return to the program returns for pre-season training".

He missed the first two months of this season after injuring his finger tendon during pre-season training.

Keane returns in good time ahead of Mitchelstown's 2020 Bons Secours Cork Intermediate ‘A’ Football Championship final against Rockchapel on August 21, which he is eligible to play in.

He may also line out in the upcoming 2021 championships with Mitchelstown, as well as the hurling championship with Ballygiblin.

Mark Keane collecting hurleys this week as he returns to Ireland. Picture: Sweeney Hurleys / Instagram
Mark Keane collecting hurleys this week as he returns to Ireland. Picture: Sweeney Hurleys / Instagram

Keane made the headlines in 2020 when returning to score the winning goal that knocked Kerry out of the Championship at an empty Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Meanwhile, heading into this weekend’s penultimate round of fixtures in the home and away season, Derry’s Callum Brown will miss the last two rounds for GWS Giants due to a hamstring injury picked up in last week’s win over 85-64 win over Geelong.

In the same game, Zach Tuohy picked up a hamstring for the Cats and is reported to be out for three to four weeks. Kerry’s Mark O’Connor makes a welcome return for Geelong this weekend as they face St Kilda on Saturday. Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce will start as a defender for the Saints.

Meath’s Conor Nash recent good form has rewarded him another start for Hawthorn as they take on Western Bulldogs.

James Madden and Colin O’Riordan are both emergency subs for Brisbane and Sydney Swans respectively.

More in this section

Limerick v Waterford - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Limerick's Peter Casey cleared to play in All-Ireland hurling final against Cork
Tipperary v Clare - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 PM O’Sullivan: Brendan Maher remains a stamp of Tipperary’s finest traditions
General view of players taking to the field 21/6/2014 Two games not enough to develop Galway minors, says boss Brian Hanley 
#cork gaa
Peter Casey reacts during the game 7/8/2021

Peter Casey: Why Limerick forward got red card rescinded ahead of All-Ireland final

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices