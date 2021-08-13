Bench impact gives welcome selection headaches for Roscommon U20 boss Liam Tully

Liam Tully had a selection headache all week — though the Roscommon U20 football manager only had himself to blame for that.

Trailing Ulster champions Down by three points in last Saturday’s EirGrid All-Ireland semi-final in Cavan, Tully was decisive on the sideline and brought on four players — Sean Trundle, Charlie Carthy, Jack Lohan, and David Wynne — between the 41st and 45th minutes.

They were solid switches, and a reshaped team duly turned the game and won by six points with a late surge, securing a shot at Offaly in this Sunday’s All-Ireland decider at Croke Park.

“We have a selection headache constantly, and it’s brilliant to see that,” said Tully.

“Sometimes it’s hard to get lads to buy into that squad aspect of it because we all, when we were playing, wanted to be on the first 15, and it’s getting it across to the group that the team that finishes has to be as strong if not stronger than the team that starts. Fair play, they have bought into that.

“There have been disappointments as well, there’s no point in me saying there hasn’t. We’re all human, and lads have been disappointed and maybe not getting in, but look, the subs at the weekend worked fantastically.

“Coming on, they have a job to do, and sometimes it doesn’t work out for them and more times it does, and thankfully last Saturday evening it did.”

One player who is certain to start is goalkeeper Conor Carroll who, curiously, plays his club football with Oranmore/Maree in Galway and is a former underage player for the Tribesmen.

“It didn’t happen quickly,” explained Tully of the wooing that led to Carroll switching allegiances.

“He played in a Connacht final at U16, and I was at it. He has relations in Roscommon, connections there, and there were other chaps at the game in Roscommon that evening that were related to him and they were taking a photograph. There were Galway jerseys and there were Roscommon jerseys, and I said: ‘I have a Roscommon jersey with me if you ever want to wear one’.

“There was another chap also, another very good Galway footballer, in the photograph, and he said no, but your man [Carroll] said: ‘Well, I wouldn’t mind wearing one’. And I said: ‘Well, I’ll keep that in my head’.”

Several years later, Carroll came in for trials with Roscommon and got his big break. Ironically, after his native Galway’s All-Ireland U20 final win last December, he could achieve the ultimate honour now with Roscommon months later.

Ahead of Carroll, full-back and captain Colin Walsh was Man of the Match against Down last weekend, while James Fitzpatrick, Daire Creg,g and Adam McDermott scored 2-7 between them and have accounted for more than two-thirds of the team’s scores this season.

“That’s what they thrive on, scoring,” said Tully.

“Sometimes it doesn’t go right for them, but they keep at it. We have worked with them and tried to get the best out of them that you can.

“Offaly are the same, the very same, they have savage threats, they have a great full-forward line, a midfield working hard, and all over the field they have great players.”