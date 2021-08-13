Stephen Coen focuses on Mayo's future, not the past

It's almost two years to the day since a rampant Dublin ushered an ageing Mayo team out of the 2019 championship and nudged many of their iconic players towards retirement.

If Mayo go with an unchanged lineup for tomorrow’s All-Ireland semi-final, they will have just seven starters from that 2019 semi-final loss.

Dublin, meanwhile, will still have 11 of the team that hit Mayo with a ferocious third-quarter blitzkrieg if Dessie Farrell opts to go with the same team that started this month’s Leinster final.

Mayo led that 2019 semi-final by two points at half-time but in an incredible 12 minutes of football immediately after the restart, Dublin hit them for 2-6 without reply.

It won Dublin the game and surely convinced manager James Horan, at the end of his first season back in charge of Mayo, to look to fresh legs in 2020, allowing the likes of Oisin Mullin, Tommy Conroy, Eoghan McLaughlin — all Young Footballer of the Year nominees last year — and Ryan O’Donoghue to enjoy break-out seasons.

Meanwhile, six players who featured in that 2019 game — Chris Barrett, Donie Vaughan, Seamus O’Shea, Keith Higgins, Andy Moran, and Tom Parsons — have since retired. “I don’t think it was because of that specific game,” said Mayo defender Stephen Coen, arguing that it wasn’t necessarily a watershed moment.

“Those changes just happened naturally. I suppose in a county like Mayo, there’s always brilliant talent coming through. We’re just really fortunate that there was a really good generation of players at one age group and there’s been really good lads that have come through since then.

“When you’ve got players of that quality, you have to play them. A lot of their strengths are pace, explosiveness, power, getting up the field, supporting attacks, being good at defending.”

While Horan surely had a mind for change in Mayo after that collapse in 2019, Dublin would happily field almost the same team again tomorrow if they could. The four players that started that game but weren’t around for the recent Leinster final are Stephen Cluxton, Jack McCaffrey, Michael Darragh Macauley, and Paul Mannion. Chances are Dessie Farrell would include Cluxton, McCaffrey and Mannion if he could.

Like Coen, Aidan O’Shea has remained in Mayo’s lineup throughout the transition and the team captain will make his 152nd appearance for the county tomorrow.

“Aidan, in fairness, would be the ultimate professional and that shows up in the amount of appearances he’s made and all the games he’s been involved in,” said Coen.

“He always makes himself available, he’s always hungry to perform, just a real leader in the group and someone that a lot of the guys would model themselves on. He minds his body, his nutrition, his recovery, that stuff would all be top notch, would never be questioned.”

Few would begrudge O’Shea a belated win over Dublin in the championship and this could finally be his time. Ultimately, Dublin don’t seem to have replaced those missing four players from 2019 with equal strength and are playing a more cautious, reserved game.

“They do the simple things well, all the time,” noted Coen.

And Mayo? “We’re playing with freedom, a lot of energy, and just trying to harness that all properly and to improve.”