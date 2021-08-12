Covid cases could force teams to forfeit Kerry championship games  

Kerry secretary Peter Twiss fears that Covid hit squads may be forced to forfeit games in the Kingdom’s championship competitions.

As the county’s senior side are currently preparing for a delayed All-Ireland SFC semi-final - due to a Covid outbreak in the Tyrone camp - Twiss admitted that such postponement and re-arrangements may not always be on the cards for sides in their domestic competitions.

He warned: “There could be victims and that is not being anyway threatening to anyone, that is just the reality. There could be victims in terms of forfeiting games or exiting the championships because of a Covid situation.”

And he admits that smaller clubs with lower numbers may suffer most given their inability to field a B team.

He explained: “Within our regulations covering all competitions this year there is a little paragraph added that in a Covid situation the Competitions Control Committee has three options and they are (1) Award the game to the opposition (2) Declare the game null and void and (3) The CCC can refix a game at date and venue of their choosing.

“That was added in to cover Covid situations and in reality what we do is, we don’t declare a game null and void unless both teams were in serious trouble and our first option is always can we refix the game.

“So if it is possible to refix the game without causing complete carnage for somebody else, we will try and do that. Then if that fails we will award the game. “

Twiss continued: “Our decision to make the county senior championship a knockout may well be the saving grace here. If we had gone with a losers round along with club championship having two teams qualifying from each group, we would have no hope of completing our championships in time.

“The SFC is knockout maybe gives us a little breathing space to ensure we get there. A league you can manage it some way but I would say that the chances of putting back or refixing a Club Championship game is probably zero.

"It gets more serious and in that situation then option 1 or 2 comes into play of awarding the game or declaring it null and void. I would be worried about the teams who would not have big numbers say only 20 players, but any team who can field a B team should be able to have a team to fulfill the fixture , so that will be tough on the small club”