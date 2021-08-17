Dalo's Hurling Show - Live! Join us for our All-Ireland Hurling Final preview podcast

You can also be in with a chance to win a pair of tickets to the All-Ireland Final between Cork and Limerick
Dalo's Hurling Show - Live! Join us for our All-Ireland Hurling Final preview podcast
Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 15:30

Dalo's Hurling Show will broadcast live from Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday, August 20, at 8pm to discuss the All-Ireland Hurling Championship Final between Cork and Limerick. 

He will be joined by regular guests TJ Ryan and Mark Landers plus special guest and All-Ireland winner Seánie McGrath.

Register using the below form before 1pm on Friday, August 20, to receive the live stream link direct to your inbox and be in with a chance to win a pair of tickets to the All-Ireland Final on Sunday, August 22, at 3.30pm in Croke Park.

