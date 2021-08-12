New Kerry jersey 'pays tribute to a team that united the county'

The jersey recalls one of the most divisive periods in Irish history, as the hostile atmosphere of the recent Civil War lingered.
David Clifford wearing the new Kerry GAA commemorative jersey at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 08:45
Colm O’Connor

Kerry GAA has launched a new commemorative jersey that honours the footballers who overcame their Civil War differences to form one of the most dominant teams in the county’s proud history.

Kingdom officials say this jersey "pays tribute to a team that united the county."

Kerry's post-conflict journey began in 1924 when they contested the county’s first All-Ireland final in nine years. It was a team formed by players who had been active on both sides where the war’s final weeks was framed by horrifying atrocities.

Though deeply divided by ideology, men like John Joe Sheehy, Con Brosnan, Joe Barrett and Paul Russell backboned a side that would dominate Gaelic football like none before or none after for decades to come. 

In the process, they forged a unique legacy. United by the Kerry jersey, this team symbolised to many the part Gaelic games could play in helping to heal the wounds and reconcile a society still traumatised by conflict.

The jersey has some striking features, including a 1929 picture of the side, captained by Joe Barrett, after the first of what would be Kerry’s original four-in-a-row. The Irish phrase, Mise Ciarraí, signifies the unity the Kerry jersey has always promoted. The image of the Sam Maguire being lifted illustrates the role this team played in nurturing the county’s unique record in Gaelic football, while the gold band marks every year a Kerry side has won the senior All-Ireland championship.

A Kerry GAA spokesperson said: “Our long-standing partnership with O’Neills is showcased here once again in all its glory. Their team has skilfully blended innovation with our proud history in football and come up with another fantastic and historic jersey.

“The significance of the jersey should not be underestimated, as each generation of Kerry players have been inspired by those who went before them.” A company spokesperson for O’Neills commented: “We know how passionate the Kerry GAA fans are about our national game, so it is a privilege to partner to launch this one-of-a-kind jersey, which celebrates the remarkable history and tradition of Kerry GAA.

The jersey, made in partnership with O’Neills, will be available to purchase online at oneills.com and at the Kerry GAA store.

