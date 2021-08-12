Roscommon U20 manager Liam Tully: Covid threat ‘absolutely frightening’

Roscommon U20 manager Liam Tully: Covid threat ‘absolutely frightening’

Roscommon U20 manager Liam Tully pictured at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon ahead of the EirGrid U20 Football All-Ireland Final this Sunday. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 06:00
Paul Keane

Roscommon U20 manager Liam Tully has admitted the ongoing threat of the pandemic is “frightening” and has praised his young players for largely avoiding the virus.

Tully has guided the Rossies to Sunday’s EirGrid All-Ireland decider though as if to underline the continued threat posed by the Covid-19 virus, the Kerry-Tyrone senior game, originally scheduled for Croke Park too, has been postponed due to an outbreak in the Red Hands camp.

Young, unvaccinated people appear to be most vulnerable to catching the virus though Tully said most of his players are vaccinated and he praised the “honesty” of their dealings with him so far on the issue.

“The majority of them are vaccinated, well, maybe a few are just off the second (dose), but we’ve worked hard on that,” said Tully.

“They’re a great group of lads for minding themselves. We did have a number of problems and that’s normal. Honesty, for me, was key to this.

“We spoke to them on many occasions in relation to it that if they felt they were (compromised), if they hear of anybody that may have been a close contact then just put themselves in caution, talk to us and we’ll work with them and that was key.

“We were lucky on a few occasions, like everyone, to come out the right side of it so far but it is frightening. It absolutely is frightening.

“We all think: ‘Oh sure we’re not going to get it’ but so far we have been lucky and they have been really good, they have been really, really good.”

Offaly manager Declan Kelly said that he had the pandemic in mind when he ushered his celebrating players off the field quickly after their semi-final win over Cork.

“We just decided we’d get them off as quick as we could and just get them into our own area again and hopefully there wouldn’t be any cases out of it,” said Kelly.

“Touch wood, and I’m beating tables here, we’ve been lucky so far.”

More in this section

The Cork team celebrate with the Tadhg Crowley Cup 11/8/2021 Michael O’Brien: Cork minor footballers showed heart in flying finish to Munster final
The Offaly team celebrate as Under 20 Leinster Champions 22/7/2021 Offaly's comeback king Kieran Dolan set to feature in All-Ireland U20 final
Sligo v Mayo - Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final Tony McEntee: No chance Tyrone can overcome Covid obstacles
#gaelic football#connacht gaa
Cork v Limerick - Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship Final

Cork complete clean sweep of Munster underage titles after surviving Limerick scare 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest



Saturday, August 7

Harbour Rovers
v
Lisgoold

JAHC FINAL

Páirc Uí Rinn 3pm

Saturday, August 7

Aghabullogue
v
Eire Óg

IAHC FINAL

Páirc Uí Chaoimh 7pm

Rewatch Here
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices