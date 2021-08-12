Roscommon U20 manager Liam Tully: Covid threat ‘absolutely frightening’

Roscommon U20 manager Liam Tully has admitted the ongoing threat of the pandemic is “frightening” and has praised his young players for largely avoiding the virus.

Tully has guided the Rossies to Sunday’s EirGrid All-Ireland decider though as if to underline the continued threat posed by the Covid-19 virus, the Kerry-Tyrone senior game, originally scheduled for Croke Park too, has been postponed due to an outbreak in the Red Hands camp.

Young, unvaccinated people appear to be most vulnerable to catching the virus though Tully said most of his players are vaccinated and he praised the “honesty” of their dealings with him so far on the issue.

“The majority of them are vaccinated, well, maybe a few are just off the second (dose), but we’ve worked hard on that,” said Tully.

“They’re a great group of lads for minding themselves. We did have a number of problems and that’s normal. Honesty, for me, was key to this.

“We spoke to them on many occasions in relation to it that if they felt they were (compromised), if they hear of anybody that may have been a close contact then just put themselves in caution, talk to us and we’ll work with them and that was key.

“We were lucky on a few occasions, like everyone, to come out the right side of it so far but it is frightening. It absolutely is frightening.

“We all think: ‘Oh sure we’re not going to get it’ but so far we have been lucky and they have been really good, they have been really, really good.”

Offaly manager Declan Kelly said that he had the pandemic in mind when he ushered his celebrating players off the field quickly after their semi-final win over Cork.

“We just decided we’d get them off as quick as we could and just get them into our own area again and hopefully there wouldn’t be any cases out of it,” said Kelly.

“Touch wood, and I’m beating tables here, we’ve been lucky so far.”