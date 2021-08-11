How Cork hurling turned the tide

How Cork hurling turned the tide

Cork players celebrate their Munster MHC final victory over Waterford on Monday.

Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 07:00
Eoghan Cormican

Ronan Dwane remembers exiting the Gaelic Grounds after the 2011 Harty Cup final and thinking to himself that Cork hurling, at underage level, was in trouble.

Having been involved as Cork minor selector in 2010 and 2011, Dwane could see first-hand that the county had reached the end of a sustained period of being ultra competitive at minor level.

Ard Scoil Rís’ 25-point hammering of Charleville CBS in the 2011 Harty decider simply compounded his view that Cork was falling behind at underage level.

Clare, with Munster minor titles in 2010 and 2011, Limerick, through Ard Scoil Rís’ Harty successes in the same two years, and Waterford, with De La Salle’s back-to-back Harty glory in 2007 and ‘08, were all raising the bar, whereas Cork were left behind. Ten years on, Cork are the reigning Munster minor and U20 champions and will contest the All-Ireland final in both age-grades over the next fortnight. At U20 level, the county is chasing back-to-back All-Ireland titles.

So, what changed over the past decade?

Plenty, says Dwane, who got involved with the development squads in 2012, spent three years with the Cork U16s, and then served a three-year stint as the county’s coaching officer.

He remembers the Cork development squad system as being “a bit hit and miss” when first dipping his toes in 2012, but cannot overstate how the county has benefited and continues to benefit from a complete overhaul of their development squad model by Kevin O’Donovan and Brian Cuthbert in 2013. “A lot more structure was put into it from 2013 on,” Dwane explains.

“You now had more development squads consisting of 48 players, whereas before that you didn’t have definite squads. Talent identification became a lot easier because we were going for squads of 48 players and that was your squad then, you couldn’t be chopping and changing as you saw fit.

“When taking over from Kevin O’Donovan as coaching officer in 2018, I was cognisant Cork was coming, but that we needed to continue to broaden the base and really needed to focus on development more so than results because the corner had been turned but the general public wouldn’t have seen that yet.”

A decision was taken not to enter Cork in the annual U14 Tony Forristal tournament as it was felt U14 was too early an age to narrow the number of development squad players to 48. Instead, eight U14 regional teams were established. At U15, two “even” Cork panels are now put together each year. “Results at that level isn’t the priority, it is about identifying talent, getting the right mindset into players, them understanding what it is going to take to be an inter-county player, and making them tactically aware.

“We have a big pool of players in Cork, which is a great advantage, and so if you build your base, as we have been doing, you have more of a chance of good, well-rounded players coming out of it and progressing through the ranks at minor, U20, and ultimately, senior.”

