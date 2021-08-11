Jamie Barron: The days of moral victories for Waterford are done

Jamie Barron says Waterford are done with “moral victories” and have narrowed their focus on winning the All-Ireland, sooner rather than later.

The three-time All-Star picked up the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month award for July but cut an inconsolable figure after Saturday’s 11-point semi-final defeat to Limerick.

He refused to view it as a positive that Waterford, who failed to win a Championship game in 2018 or 2019, reached another All-Ireland semi-final on the back of an excellent 2020 campaign.

Rather, he claimed that failing to win the overall All-Ireland is as good as “failure” for their ambitious crew of players who have developed a “tunnel vision” on MacCarthy Cup success.

“I think the days of kind of moral victories and kind of being satisfied getting to semi-finals and things are done,” said Barron.

“At the end of the day now, everyone is out to win an All-Ireland and if you don’t get to the All-Ireland and win it, the year is almost seen as a failure.

“Obviously look, you want to be winning. I think at this stage we look at our team and I think we have a very, very good team.

“We have the backbone of a minor All-Ireland winning team and an U21 team and we look around then, the players are there. It’s not as if we feel we are overachieving any more.

“We are out to win an All-Ireland and look, ultimately we came up a bit short this year.

“Progress is being made year on year, especially with the management team, it was their second year in, they are still developing their game, their style of play and stuff like that.”

Barron is among a group of Waterford players who have contested two All-Ireland finals, in 2017 and 2020, losing both.

“We believe that we have a good enough panel and team in the next few years to really challenge and hopefully get there,” he said.

“That’s absolutely our tunnel vision down here at the moment.”

Waterford hit Limerick with everything they had initially on Saturday but half a dozen wides meant they still hit the first water break trailing by a point. That, as it turned out, was that.

“Just didn’t capitalise on the opportunities we were creating,” reflected Barron.

“I think if you are going into that water break maybe three, four points up, it’s a different game.

“It’s a different approach you have going out for the second quarter and then going on after half-time.

“The intensity was high, the tackles were going in. At the end of the day, we needed to make it count on the scoreboard and unfortunately we didn’t do that really to the best of our ability.”

Barron himself was deemed by some to be fortunate to escape a red card for striking Gearóid Hegarty early in the game.

“To be honest, I thought he went down a small bit easily,” said Barron.

“If you look at the (size) difference between myself and Gearóid Hegarty, you’d be thinking I’d want to hit him pretty hard to go down,” he added.