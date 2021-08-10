John Kiely: 'No definitive decision' taken on Peter Casey red-card appeal

Limerick manager John Kiely says “no definitive decision” has been taken regarding an appeal against Peter Casey’s red card last weekend.

Casey got a straight red in Limerick’s All-Ireland semi-final win over Waterford, which would rule him out of the upcoming final against Cork. Regarding possible appeals, Kiely said: “We got the referee's report yesterday, late yesterday.

“We had a few hours of discussion about it at that stage, but we have 48 hours to decide on our approach to it.

“We have another meeting scheduled for this evening after training, so basically it’s ongoing.

“There’s no definitive decision taken as yet. It all depends on what decision or what route we decide to take.

“For the moment it’s only Tuesday, so there’s no panic. We said on Sunday we’d take our time and make the right decision for Peter and for the group, and we’ll use the time we have.

“We have the 48 hours and it’s great to have that time, that we’re not rushed into any particular direction.

“At this stage, I’m not going to comment other than to say that’s where it’s at, that wouldn’t be fair.”

Kiely confirmed that Casey himself would be “absolutely” involved in Limerick’s decision before detailing the injury situation in the All-Ireland champions’ camp.

“Barry Nash is perfect, he’ll train tonight. Diarmaid Byrnes went over on his ankle (last Sunday) and he probably won’t train for a couple of days, but we’d hope he’ll be okay, that he just needs a couple of days to get the swelling down.

“He’ll probably have to get it strapped but he’ll be fine. The other knocks were dead legs and so on, nothing that won’t clear up in a few days.”

Byrnes is wearing a protective boot which Kiely said is “just to make sure the rest is one hundred per cent, it takes all the weight off the leg.

“The only players who aren’t training are Mike Casey, and Mark Quinlan, who’s had a quad strain for the last four weeks but should be back over the course of the next week. I’m expecting everyone else to be able to train.”

Asked about the Covid situation in Tyrone which has led to a postponement of the All-Ireland football semi-final, the Limerick manager was sympathetic.

“It’s absolutely a worry, it’s been a worry for the last year and a half. You just don’t know the second you’ll get that call or text from someone saying they’ve been diagnosed with Covid or they’ve been designated a close contact of someone, or they have to go and have a test.

“We had a few cases, a few lads who had to isolate before the championship started, and we know how disruptive it can be.

“I understand Tyrone’s situation because it does take time for the players to get back up and running when they come back, absolutely. You can’t go from zero to 100 miles an hour overnight, you need time to get back up - it’s like an engine, you can’t go to 100 miles an hour straight away or you’ll blow something.

“Everyone’s cognisant of how difficult it is for groups in this situation, and I’m sure Croke Park are trying to help, not hinder, teams and to facilitate the safe running of the championship.

“That the players are well and healthy - that’s the most important thing, that they’re well and healthy in all our camps. That’s our job, to make sure they’re healthy.”