Fans asked to stop sending cheques to Cork GAA office in hope of landing All-Ireland tickets

A Cork fan before the All-Ireland semi-final. With a reduced capacity of 40,000 for the final, demand for tickets will be high. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 14:34
Eoghan Cormican

Cork GAA have asked their supporters to stop sending cheques and cash payments to the Cork GAA office in the hope of procuring All-Ireland final tickets.

It is understood that a large number of ticket requests, accompanied by cheques and cash, have already been received in the Cork GAA office at Páirc Ui Chaoimh ahead of the All-Ireland senior hurling final on Sunday, August 22.

In a tweet put out by the Cork GAA account this afternoon, supporters were told that “no postal applications are to be made to the Cork GAA office for tickets for the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final”.

“Members of the public are asked to refrain from sending cheques and cash payments to the Cork GAA office. Any payments will be processed online.” This is the second successive day that the Cork GAA account has put out a tweet concerning All-Ireland final tickets.

Monday's tweet read: "After yesterday’s great win, we await information from Croke Park in relation to tickets. As soon as we receive clarity, we will be in touch with clubs with details. It is not envisaged that tickets will be on general sale for the final.”

Capacity for the All-Ireland final is limited to 40,000 spectators, just under half the regular All-Ireland final attendance.

