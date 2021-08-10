Matthew Ruane and Jamie Barron secure Player of the Month gongs for July

A stunning display which saw him score 1-2 in Mayo's Connacht final win over Galway has seen Matthew Ruane awarded as the PwC GPA Player of the Month for July.
Ruane also scored 0-2 in the facile win over Leitrim in the provincial semi-final earlier in the month as he will try to inspire the Connacht champions against Dublin in Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final clash.
Standout displays as Waterford reached the All-Ireland hurling semi-final saw Jamie Barron get the hurling nod. Prior to the 11-point defeat to champions Limerick last weekend, Barron hit 0-4 in each of the Déise's wins over Galway and Tipp respectively.
Galway camogie’s Siobhán McGrath and Meath footballer Emma Duggan claimed the women's awards as both players lead their counties into All-Ireland semi-finals this month.