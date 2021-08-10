Matthew Ruane and Jamie Barron secure Player of the Month gongs for July

A stunning display which saw him score 1-2 in Mayo's Connacht final win over Galway has seen Matthew Ruane awarded as the PwC GPA Player of the Month for July.

Ruane also scored 0-2 in the facile win over Leitrim in the provincial semi-final earlier in the month as he will try to inspire the Connacht champions against Dublin in Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final clash.