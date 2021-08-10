Fergal Horgan to take charge of Limerick v Cork All-Ireland final

For the second year in succession, Fergal Horgan will referee the All-Ireland senior hurling final.

The GAA today confirmed that the Tipperary native will take charge of the Cork-Limerick decider on Sunday, August 22.

It will be his third senior decider in all, having first officiated hurling's biggest day in 2017, where Galway beat Waterford.

A member of the Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams club, Horgan also refereed the All-Ireland minor final in 2014, and the senior club final in both 2017 and 2019.

Horgan whistled last Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final between Cork and Kilkenny, but has not yet refereed a championship game in 2021 involving reigning champions Limerick.

Writing in Monday's Irish Examiner, former All-Ireland final referee Brian Gavin, predicted the appointment saying Horgan "rubber-stamped his position as the best referee around" with his performance in Croke Park on Sunday.

His umpires on the day will be John Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs), Alan Horgan, Mick Butler, and Sean Bradshaw (All Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams).

Wexford’s James Owens will be the standby referee. The other linesman is Sean Stack (Dublin) and the sideline official will be Liam Gordon (Galway).

Horgan's back-to-back final appointments is no new departure by the GAA as Owens refereed the 2018 and 2019 All-Ireland finals.