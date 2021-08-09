Croke Park to host both All-Ireland Ladies SFC semi-finals

The postponement of the All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone opened the door for the LGFA chiefs to request the use of GAA headquarters on Sunday.
Cork's Sadhbh O'Leary shoots on goal in their Ladies SFC tie against Tipperary

Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 18:19
Colm O’Connor

Croke Park will host the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC semi-final between Cork and Meath on Sunday. 

The game had been fixed for Tuam Stadium on Saturday - to the annoyance of Cork boss Ephie Fitzgerald - but the postponement of the All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone opened the door for the LGFA chiefs to request the use of GAA headquarters.

GAA bosses agreed to that and now the Ladies fixures is fixed for GAA HQ at 3.30pm and will follow the All-Ireland U20 football final between Offaly and Roscommon.

LGFA chiefs thanked "our colleagues in the GAA for their assistance and cooperation in facilitating the Cork-Meath fixture at short notice."

The other semi-final between Dublin and Mayo will be played at Croke Park on Saturday, August 14, at 3.45pm.

Both of the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland SFC semi-finals will be broadcast live on TG4.

The final is fixed for Croke Park on Sunday, September 5.

Meanwhile, the rescheduling of the men's All-Ireland SFC semi-final is causing another headache for LGFA fixture planners as Tyrone are due to play Cavan in an All-Ireland SFC relegation semi-final on that Saturday, August 21st. 

Tyrone officials requested fixing their Ladies game as a doubleheader in Croke Park but it understood that proposal has been ruled out.  It now appears that a new date will have to be found for the tie.

