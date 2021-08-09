TJ Ryan: 'Peter Casey doesn't deserve to miss the All-Ireland final'

Anthony Daly thought the red card flashed by John Keenan “was on the harsh side”
TJ Ryan: 'Peter Casey doesn't deserve to miss the All-Ireland final'

Peter Casey is shown a straight red card by referee John Keenan, for an off-the-ball incident with Waterford's Conor Gleeson. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 18:54
Eoghan Cormican

TJ Ryan has said Limerick hurler Peter Casey “doesn’t deserve” to miss the All-Ireland final as it is not clear that he headbutted Waterford’s Conor Gleeson.

Casey was shown a straight red card in the second-half of Limerick’s All-Ireland semi-final win for an alleged headbutt on the Waterford defender, with former Limerick manager Ryan insisting that Casey leaned forward toward Gleeson as a result of contact made by the latter’s hurley.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner GAA Podcast, Ryan said: “To me, it is not clear on the footage that he headbutted. You can see Conor Gleeson’s hurley coming up and it looks like Conor Gleeson’s hurley hits him either in the lower stomach or just below and when that happens your head does go forward, there’s no doubt about that.

 

“I am not saying he didn’t lean forward but, to me, he leaned forward as a result of the hurl coming to his body.

“For me, it is definitely not an intentional headbutt. I know this is easy to say but it is just not in the man’s game. He’s an out-and-out ball player, always has been.

“In fairness, he was having a great game and will be a huge loss because he is a brilliant addition to the inside forward line. He didn’t start that incident, he is not a dirty player, and I am saying today he doesn’t deserve to miss the All-Ireland final.”

Ryan also questioned who informed Keenan of the alleged headbutt and whether the umpires the referee spoke to before reaching for the red card had clear sight of the incident. “I saw the referee go to his linesmen, he then went to his umpires. The umpires, with the greatest respect, they certainly didn’t see a headbutt 40 yards away. If Peter Casey misses the All-Ireland final over that incident, it will be a shame.”

Anthony Daly thought the red card flashed by John Keenan “was on the harsh side”, while Kilkenny’s seven-time All-Ireland winner Brian Hogan said the evidence was inconclusive.

“It is very hard to tell from the footage what went on. It is unlikely he is going to get off because the GAA just doesn’t like any movement of the head whatsoever,” said Hogan.

Turning to the second of the weekend’s semi-finals, the former Kilkenny defender said the manner in which Kieran Kingston’s charges eked out the win was “psychologically, a massive turning point for this Cork team”.

“Aside from the result, which is obviously huge, psychologically, this is a massive turning point for this Cork team. I get the sense that momentum is coming behind Cork.”

Hogan said a key factor from the first water break on was Kilkenny’s lack of press on the Cork restart, allowing the Rebels to build from the back.

“After the first water break, we started to struggle to come to terms with their puckout, we weren’t pressing them. They were more than happy to play it back to Collins and play it over and back.

“Ultimately, they were trying to get the ball into Mark Coleman’s hand and then he was spraying the ball from the half-back line in. With the pace they have, they were looking for space to pop the ball into. As the match went on, we struggled to close that down.”

- Listen to Dalo’s Hurling Show at irishexaminer.com/podcasts. In association with Renault Ireland

