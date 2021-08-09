'Beyond belief': Ephie Fitzgerald hits out at Tuam Stadium venue decision for Cork-Meath semi-final

Fitzgerald can’t understand why Cork and Meath are being asked to travel to north Galway for their All-Ireland semi-final
'Beyond belief': Ephie Fitzgerald hits out at Tuam Stadium venue decision for Cork-Meath semi-final

Tuam Stadium. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 15:39
Eoghan Cormican

Cork ladies football manager Ephie Fitzgerald has hit out at the “ridiculous” decision to fix Saturday’s All-Ireland senior semi-final against Meath for Tuam Stadium (1.45pm throw-in).

Fitzgerald can’t understand why Cork and Meath are being asked to travel to north Galway for their All-Ireland semi-final.

Logistically, the Cork manager added, the decision to schedule the game for Tuam suits neither county.

With Saturday’s second semi-final between five-in-a-row chasing Dublin and Mayo fixed for Croke Park (3.45pm), Fitzgerald said there is an unfair advantage to the winners of this game ahead of the All-Ireland decider at GAA HQ on Sunday, September 5.

Following a query from the Irish Examiner, the LGFA said all suitable venues were considered, with Tuam Stadium “the best option available”.

“We are disappointed with the venue decision. It is beyond belief that both teams have to go over to Tuam,” said Fitzgerald.

“Some of our girls will have to take a half-day on the Friday as we have to overnight now. It is not satisfactory for an All-Ireland semi-final.”

The Cork manager was adamant that if one All-Ireland semi-final was being put into Croke Park, what will be the venue for next month's All-Ireland final, then both All-Ireland semi-finals should be played at GAA HQ.

The Dublin-Mayo semi is being played as a curtain-raiser to the men's All-Ireland semi-final between the same two counties.

“If they are going to put one in there, they should put two in there. To me, it is an unfair advantage for the final.

“Logistically, Tuam doesn't suit anybody. We can't travel there on the day because the match starts at 1.45pm. If you take the West Cork girls on our panel, it is going to take them an hour and a half to get to Cork before we leave at all.

“We played the League semi-final at Tuam, we left at 9am in the morning and we were tight enough to get there. That was a 3pm throw-in. At 1.45pm, you have no chance traveling up on the day.

“It doesn't sit well. Look at what we have to do to even get there and for supporters, as well, it is a bit ridiculous.” 

The LGFA said pitch availability and venue suitability were the determining factors in the decision to fix the game for Tuam Stadium.

“A suitable county ground was required,” said an LGFA spokesperson. “All other avenues were exhausted and Tuam Stadium was the best option available.” 

Cork are bidding to reach back-to-back All-Ireland finals, while 2020 intermediate champions Meath are chasing a historic first senior final appearance. Cork won the group game between the counties 1-9 to 0-10 last month.

More in this section

Dalo's Hurling Show: Rogue bales, extra-time, and drama galore Dalo's Hurling Show: Rogue bales, extra-time, and drama galore
Robert Downey celebrates at the final whistle with Damien Cahalane 8/8/2021 Downey and O'Donoghue had no fears of Cork's resolve in extra time
A general view of Netwatch Cullen Park 2/12/2018 Éire Óg win 30th Carlow SFC title with victory over Rathvilly
#ladies football#cork gaa#women’s sport
Dublin v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final

Kerry-Tyrone All-Ireland semi-final rescheduled for August 21 after Covid outbreak 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest



Saturday, August 7

Harbour Rovers
v
Lisgoold

JAHC FINAL

Páirc Uí Rinn 3pm

Saturday, August 7

Aghabullogue
v
Eire Óg

IAHC FINAL

Páirc Uí Chaoimh 7pm

Rewatch Here
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices