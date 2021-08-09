'Beyond belief': Ephie Fitzgerald hits out at Tuam Stadium venue decision for Cork-Meath semi-final

Cork ladies football manager Ephie Fitzgerald has hit out at the “ridiculous” decision to fix Saturday’s All-Ireland senior semi-final against Meath for Tuam Stadium (1.45pm throw-in).

Fitzgerald can’t understand why Cork and Meath are being asked to travel to north Galway for their All-Ireland semi-final.

Logistically, the Cork manager added, the decision to schedule the game for Tuam suits neither county.

With Saturday’s second semi-final between five-in-a-row chasing Dublin and Mayo fixed for Croke Park (3.45pm), Fitzgerald said there is an unfair advantage to the winners of this game ahead of the All-Ireland decider at GAA HQ on Sunday, September 5.

Following a query from the Irish Examiner, the LGFA said all suitable venues were considered, with Tuam Stadium “the best option available”.

“We are disappointed with the venue decision. It is beyond belief that both teams have to go over to Tuam,” said Fitzgerald.

“Some of our girls will have to take a half-day on the Friday as we have to overnight now. It is not satisfactory for an All-Ireland semi-final.”

The Cork manager was adamant that if one All-Ireland semi-final was being put into Croke Park, what will be the venue for next month's All-Ireland final, then both All-Ireland semi-finals should be played at GAA HQ.

The Dublin-Mayo semi is being played as a curtain-raiser to the men's All-Ireland semi-final between the same two counties.

“If they are going to put one in there, they should put two in there. To me, it is an unfair advantage for the final.

“Logistically, Tuam doesn't suit anybody. We can't travel there on the day because the match starts at 1.45pm. If you take the West Cork girls on our panel, it is going to take them an hour and a half to get to Cork before we leave at all.

“We played the League semi-final at Tuam, we left at 9am in the morning and we were tight enough to get there. That was a 3pm throw-in. At 1.45pm, you have no chance traveling up on the day.

“It doesn't sit well. Look at what we have to do to even get there and for supporters, as well, it is a bit ridiculous.”

The LGFA said pitch availability and venue suitability were the determining factors in the decision to fix the game for Tuam Stadium.

“A suitable county ground was required,” said an LGFA spokesperson. “All other avenues were exhausted and Tuam Stadium was the best option available.”

Cork are bidding to reach back-to-back All-Ireland finals, while 2020 intermediate champions Meath are chasing a historic first senior final appearance. Cork won the group game between the counties 1-9 to 0-10 last month.