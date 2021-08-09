Kerry-Tyrone All-Ireland semi-final rescheduled for August 21 after Covid outbreak 

This weekend's All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone has been rescheduled for Saturday week due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Tyrone squad.

The game, originally due to take place this Sunday at 3.30pm in Croke Park, will now be played on August 21, the day before the All-Ireland hurling final.

The All-Ireland football final has also been pushed back by a week to Saturday, September 4, to allow for adequate preparation time for both teams. Mayo and Dublin meet this Saturday in the other semi-final.

The All-Ireland U20 football final between Offaly and Roscommon will proceed as scheduled on Sunday at 1.30pm in Croke Park, with 24,000 fans permitted to attend.

It’s understood that up to 20 members of the Tyrone set-up have tested positive for Covid-19, with several others forced to self-isolate as close contacts of confirmed cases.

This is the second successive game involving Tyrone that has been impacted by the pandemic.

A number of their players missed the Ulster final, while joint-manager Feargal Logan was also forced to remain at home while his side took on Monaghan in the provincial decider.

Croke Park officials have been in regular contact with the Tyrone County Board over the past number of days to monitor the situation.

GAA chiefs made it clear from an early stage that they would not resist any request from Tyrone for a deferment of the fixture.

All the players underwent Covid-19 tests over the weekend, and following receipt of the results on Monday, it was confirmed that Tyrone would not be in a position to fulfil the fixture on the scheduled date.

While the postponement has accommodated Tyrone and made it possible to go ahead despite the challenging circumstances, the saga has severely impacted their chances of making it to the All-Ireland final.

With training and other preparatory work significantly curtailed since the Ulster final win over Monaghan, making up for lost time in getting the squad ready to meet a formidable Kerry team will be challenging.

Kerry manager Peter Keane had confirmed that he had a fully fit squad for this weekend’s eagerly awaited semi-final, and Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy said the postponement was "a disappointment to us all", especially Kerry supporters who had made plans to travel to Dublin, but acknowledged the necessity to delay the game.

The seriousness of the situation became apparent at the weekend when it was revealed that several members of the squad were self-isolating due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Tyrone camp.

A GAA statement read: "The GAA’s CCCC has today confirmed that Sunday’s GAA Football semi-final meeting of Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park will not take place as originally scheduled and will now be played on Saturday, August 21, at the same venue ​(time to be confirmed).

"This decision was taken following a status report received by the GAA relating to positive Covid cases in the Tyrone panel.

"This change will necessitate the GAA Football All-Ireland final being re-arranged to take place on Saturday, September 4.

"The GAA Football U20 final meeting of Offaly and Roscommon will proceed as planned at Croke Park ​at 1.30pm on Sunday with the same permitted attendance.

"The GAA will continue to liaise with the appropriate Government Departments and officials to discuss the practicalities of having these revised fixtures included under the statutory instrument that has facilitated the increased attendances of recent weeks.

"The GAA will also be working with the LGFA around the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Junior final scheduled for Croke Park on September 4."

It is the second high-profile postponement caused by Covid this month following the rescheduling of the All-Ireland U20 hurling final due to the entire Cork camp being deemed close contacts of a case in the group.

The game was due to take place last Saturday but has now been refixed for Tuesday, August 17.

A statement from Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy said: "Today’s announcement to postpone the Kerry v Tyrone semi-final is a disappointment to us all.

"We are fully aware of the many Kerry supporters who had made plans to travel to Croke Park for Sunday’s game.

"Notwithstanding this, however, we acknowledge that we are all living in very challenging times and Covid continues to circulate in our communities necessitating the decision by the National CCCC to push the fixture out by 6 days.

"The semi-final will now be played on Saturday, August 21st, and we look forward to seeing the Kerry Supporters back in Croke Park supporting our team on that date."