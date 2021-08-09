Downey and O'Donoghue had no fears of Cork's resolve in extra time

Cork defenders Rob Downey and Sean O’Donoghue were confident that their side could prevail in extra time in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final clash with Kilkenny.

Adrian Mullen’s late goal levelled the game but O’Donoghue said Cork refocused quickly.

“When the goal went in I was thinking of 2018 (All-Ireland semi-final against Limerick), six points up with eight minutes to go, history repeating itself.

“When we went into the dressing room there were a couple of lads with their heads down, who might have been feeling they could have done more to hold on, but we said, ‘lads, forget about it now, it’s just another quarter, you just have to empty the tank now’.

“If you were going into extra time thinking about throwing a game then you might as well not even show up for extra time. We started as we meant to go on, we took the game to them.”

Downey said Cork were confident facing into the extra 20 minutes: “We were, we’ve done a huge pile of work and we backed ourselves. We knew we had the legs on Kilkenny.

“We know how fit the team is and when it came to extra time it was just about trusting in the process and not deviating from the game plan too much.

“We stuck to it and got over the line, thank God.”

Downey described his first All-Ireland semi-final as “a great experience,” adding: “In the game itself every Kilkenny forward was a tough opponent, they play it hard but fair and are good at making it a one-v-one battle.

“You end up having to defend your own patch and getting into that battle, and I lost a few of those, but we all kept backing each other up, we never lost that belief in each other.

“We’re a close group and a win like that will only bring us on, hopefully.”

O’Donoghue agreed with his full-back on the confidence Cork had in their fitness - “We knew we had the work done, we knew we were fit enough to keep going for as long as it took,” - and paid tribute to Cork goalscorer Jack O’Connor.

“In fairness, Kilkenny could have gotten a few goals, we could have gotten a few goals, both goalkeepers were outstanding.

“But any time that Jack gets the ball in his hand you’re thinking ‘there’s a chance of a goal here’. We know that from training against him.

“On Sunday it looked like four Kilkenny lads could have had him when he was going through, but they just couldn’t get to him, with his pace. When he gets that close there’s no thought of anything but a goal, he’s going to let fly.

“Thankfully he put it away, it certainly gave us that bit of comfort in terms of the scoreline just when we needed it.”

Both players were looking forward to the next two weeks - and the final against Limerick.

“The first item is recovery, obviously,” said O’Donoghue. "We’ve been going for three weeks on the trot and it takes it out of you. We saw on Saturday night that it probably came against Waterford, playing four weekends in a row.

“So that’s our top priority for the next couple of days, but it’s great to be in an All-Ireland final.

“It’s my first, and the first for a good few lads, but we won’t have any fears no matter who we’re playing. We’ll empty the tank again in a couple of weeks the way we did last Sunday.”

“It’s going to be great for people in Cork,” said Downey. “It’ll be a very enjoyable couple of weeks in terms of looking forward to the final, the minors are going well and the U20s are in an All-Ireland final, there’s a great buzz about Cork hurling at the moment. But we have to concentrate on the job at hand. We have a couple of weeks’ work to do in training before the game, and the management team will have us focused on the game and nothing else. We’ve been taking each game as it comes, and the final will be no different. We’ll do our preparation and give it a right rattle.”