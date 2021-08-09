Éire Óg manager Donal Hurley: ‘These players love challenges’

There was no panic in the Éire Óg camp at half-time in their Cork IAHC final against Aghabullogue.

Manager Donal Hurley has said that, although his side were five points down, the experience of playing in previous county finals was evident.

“Aghabullogue went at us out of the blocks in the first half. That is what a local derby does. In the second half, we stood up and we got to grips with it, which was unbelievable.

“You would have been worried when we missed the penalty, but the character of the players and the heart they have is unbelievable. They have been there before. They have been in a couple of county finals and they never panicked.

“We spoke at half-time and said don’t panic, do the right thing with the ball. You could see, in the second half, we delivered the right ball into the boys inside and they did the rest.”

Reflecting on the hard-fought win, he said securing a memorable double had not yet sunk in.

“I can’t get my head around it. Éire Óg can’t. And I suppose we will take a couple of months to soak this up and enjoy.

“Harry [O’Reilly, football manager] and myself worked really well. I like to say to Harry — he is a Nordie from Cavan and I am a Norrie from Mayfield — it took two Norries to sort them out in Ovens! We never had an argument.

“The two coaches, Paudie Kissane [Football] and Niall O’Halloran [Hurling], worked a treat. We were able to rotate our players and keep them injury free as much as possible.”

Daniel Goulding and Brian Corcoran goals were instrumental in securing Premier IHC status.

“The way Daniel worked the goal, the fast hands. That comes from football and playing together.

“My own young fella, Brian, came in and he laid the ball off. All of them play in the forward line together in football, so they know each other’s moves.

“The way [Brian Corcoran] came on there tonight and tore into the game was unbelievable. It was a rocket of a shot. It was half saved, but got over the line. You need those breaks in a county final.

“We are looking forward to playing the higher grade. These players love challenges. They thrive on them. In football, they want to go to the next level. Likewise in hurling. They always want to go and achieve. They will knuckle down again.

“We are going to enjoy it. Give it a lash and see what happens.”