Cork selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan: Limerick’s name is already etched on the cup by pundits

Cork selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan has said that if you are to believe everything written and said today, then “Limerick’s name is already etched on the Cup”.

When asked about the reality of entering the All-Ireland final as underdogs, O’Sullivan drew attention to the narrative painting Limerick as likely back-to-back champions.

“Underdogs? Sure to listen to the television and everything written and said today lads, Limerick’s name is already etched on the cup, so where do we go from there?

“They’re the greatest team that have played the game over the last number of years, so we’ll come up, see how we get on, and we’ll throw what we can at them.”

O’Sullivan credited the Cork players for “taking control of the situation” between the end of regulation time and the beginning of extra-time after being hit with a last-ditch equalising goal from Kilkenny’s Adrian Mullen.

“The lads have taken control of all of these little scenarios and all these little points that are important to win games. Yes, it was a sucker punch, but once we got to the dressing room the players took control of the scenario and took control of the situation again.

“We’ve asked them to be different over the last 12 to 18 months. Last year was an interruption obviously and we couldn’t get to where we wanted to get to last year. So we took the winter to prepare and talk about that resolve and our strength in depth and bits and pieces.

“It’s down to what’s inside the dressing room, it’s that heart, that willingness, and that want. Any person who wants to climb Everest has to go through it. Our guys; we are extremely proud of them because maybe 12 or 24 months ago, take the Tipperary game last year, we had Tipperary on the back foot and we couldn't see it out so today was very pleasing from our point of view.”

Emphasising his point, O’Sullivan honed in on Cork half-back Tim O’Mahony and how quickly he put to bed his mistake that led to the Kilkenny goal.

“Tim put it to bed before he got to the dressing room, he came back out and he had an incredible 20 minutes after that. The mistake didn’t trouble him, it didn’t trouble our team, so that was the important factor. Before, it might have. But this team is different. There’s more resolve in it and we are quite pleased with where we have come.”

On the phenomenal impact of the Cork bench and the 0-11 supplied by those called down from the stand, including seven from play from Shane Kingston, O’Sullivan said this is the level of contribution management expects.

“That’s why we have a bench. We had 11 guys back in Cork whose hearts were in their boots on Friday night when the squad was announced because we can only bring 26. They firmly believed they had something to offer and yes, they would have.

“The guys who came on and made an impact, that’s what we expect of them. The guys at home, we’ll be expecting them to come back on Tuesday night and try and see can they force some of those players out. This is a revolving door. Our bench selection over the past few weeks, we’ve had guys come in and get minutes and move out of the squad the next week. Guys are continually putting their hands up, that’s what we need, that’s what we want.”

He added: "When we bring guys on, we expect them to have an impact on the game for us. It wasn’t the case early on in the year against Limerick. When they came in, especially in attack, we were very ragged, we lost our shape, we lost our structure. But this qualifying system has given us a chance to work on that.

“Shane [Kingston] has been our top scorer from play to date. He didn’t start today but coming in he was our top scorer from play. So he obviously felt aggrieved he didn’t get an opportunity [to start]. He made an impact and it’s up to us to see what we do for the next day.”