Jones runs riot as Iveleary celebrate first county football title

The Muskerry champions were up for the job, a team of enormous potential, and they delivered on it to telling effect.
Jones runs riot as Iveleary celebrate first county football title

ON THE MARCH: Delighted Iveleary players celebrate their Cork JAFC final win over Boherbue. Pic: John Tarrant

Sat, 07 Aug, 2021 - 21:16
John Tarrant

Cork JAFC final (2020): Iveleary 3-11 Boherbue 1-6

A STELLAR performance from former Cork under-age talent Chris Óg Jones propelled Uibh Laoire to a first Cork Junior A football championship title at Mallow.

The Muskerry champions were led by their full forward who grabbed 3-8 of their 3-11 total, and 3-6 from play in a virtuoso display.

Iveleary held a grip, helped by a competent defence where Finbarr McSweeney, Seán O’Leary and Ciaran Galvin laid the platform for a series of attacks. In attack, the work-rate of the Jones brothers and Vaughan paid dividends in a high-tempo series of raids.

The Muskerry champions were up for the job, a team of enormous potential, and they delivered on it to telling effect. Far from a one-man showing, the winners greater work ethic helped dominate the possession stakes in a trap-to-line historic victory.

Early points from Jones and Cathal Vaughan settled Iveleary, their supremacy sprung from a competent defence where Finbarr McSweeney, Seán O’Leary and Ciaran Galvin presented a solid and unified appearance.

Boherbue’s hopes had received a pre-match boost on key players Jerry O’Connor and Gerry O’Sullivan passing fitness tests though their lone contribution to the scoreboard by the water break came courtesy of Bryan Herlihy to trail 0-4 to 0-1.

For a spell, Boherbue got to grips with the situation as Herlihy and Denis McCarthy added points. However Iveleary picked up the pace again, rewarded in the 24th min., Chris Óg initiated and finished the move with his brother Ian and team captain Brian Cronin all involved in the productive move to enjoy a 1-7 to 0-4 advantage at the interval.

THE JONES BOYS: Ian and Chris Óg Jones with family members afrer Iveleary's victory in the Co. JAFC final. 
THE JONES BOYS: Ian and Chris Óg Jones with family members afrer Iveleary's victory in the Co. JAFC final. 

And Iveleary were quickly into their stride for the restart, Chris Óg angled over a sublime point. Goal chances were passed up at either end, Iveleary ‘keeper Joe Creedon alert to flick away from Boherbue substitute Richard Moynihan, the ball transferred down field only for Ian Jones to fire wide of the left upright.

But as the game aged, Iveleary turned their momentum to good account, Chris Óg showed his poacher’s skills with a second goal. And a powerful Iveleary continued to pierce together enterprising moves going forward, Jones completed his hat trick, accepting a delivery from wing back Kevin Manning to blast home.

The contest fizzed out, Boherbue never gave up and gained a consolation goal from Kevin Cremin before Iveleary supporters vented their delight to an impressive win.

Scorers for Iveleary: C Óg Jones (3-8, 2f), C Vaughan (0-2, frees), C Galvin (0-1).

Scorers for Boherbue: K Cremin (1-0), D McCarthy (0-2, frees), B Herlihy (0-2), L Moynihan, G O’Connor (free) (0-1 each).

IVELEARY: J Creedon: D O’Riordan, F McSweeney Jnr, B Murphy; K Manning, S O’Leary, C Galvin: D Kelly, C O’Riordan; B Cronin, C Vaughan, B O’Leary; C O’Leary, C Óg Jones, I Jones.

Subs: S Lehane for B O’Leary (44), S Galvin for C Vaughan (54), S O’Riordan for C O’Leary (54), L Kearney for I Jones (54), D Cotter for C O’Riordan (58).

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; N Murphy, J Daly, C J O’Sullivan; D Buckley, K Cremin, M O’Gorman; L Moynihan, A O’Connor; A Murphy, G O’Sullivan, M Murphy; J O’Connor, D McCarthy, B Herlihy.

Subs: R Moynihan for M Murphy (HT), B Murphy for B Herlihy (38), D O’Sullivan for L Moynihan (47).

Referee: J O’Regan (Lough Rovers).

 

 

More in this section

Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Tyrone crush Fermanagh to set up Ulster MFC final with Donegal
Double delight as Eire Óg secure pair of promotions in one campaign Double delight as Eire Óg secure pair of promotions in one campaign
Limerick v Waterford - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Limerick to review footage of incident that led to Peter Casey's dismissal
A fight breaks out in injury time 7/8/2021

Rossies surprise favourites Down to set up novel All-Ireland U20 football final against Offaly

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest



Saturday, August 7

Harbour Rovers
v
Lisgoold

JAHC FINAL

Páirc Uí Rinn 3pm

Saturday, August 7

Aghabullogue
v
Eire Óg

IAHC FINAL

Páirc Uí Chaoimh 7pm

Watch Live
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices