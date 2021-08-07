Tyrone crush Fermanagh to set up Ulster MFC final with Donegal

Despite the concession of a goal inside 10 minutes, Tyrone turned on the class to record a 30 point win
Tyrone crush Fermanagh to set up Ulster MFC final with Donegal
Sat, 07 Aug, 2021 - 20:34
Francis Mooney, Healy Park

Ulster MFC semi-final 

Tyrone 6-21 

Fermanagh 1-6 

Tyrone routed Fermanagh at Healy Park last night to cruise into the Ulster MFC final.

Dan McCann shocked the home side with a Fermanagh goal after ten minutes, but the Tyrone lads were soon in control.

Ronan Cassidy hit the net twice, with skipper Cormac Devlin sending over five points as they reached the interval with a 2-10 to 1-3 lead. They had further goals from Paddy McCann, Eoin McElholm and Shea O’Hare inside the third quarter as they built up a commanding 24 points lead. It was a stroll from there to the finish as they finished a massive 30 points ahead to set up a meeting with Donegal in the decider.

Scorers for Tyrone: R Cassidy 2-3, E McElholm, N Grimes 1-1 each, P McCann, S O’Hare 1-0 each, C Devlin 0-6 (3f), C Owens 0-4 (1f)) G Potter, 0-3, R Strain 0-2 each, B Hampsey 0-1.

Scorers for Fermanagh: D McCann 1-1 (0-1f), C Farry 0-2 (2f), D Owens 0-2 each, S Conlon 0-1 each.

TYRONE: N Robinson; M Rafferty, R Fox, C Kelly; H Cunningham, S O’Hare, M Mallon; R Donnelly, R McHugh; R Strain, C Devlin, G Potter; R Cassidy, P McCann, E McElholm.

Subs: N Grimes for Cassidy (35), C Owens for Devlin (44), B Hampsey for McHugh (45), F Donnelly for Cunningham (48), Conan Devlin for Donnelly (51).

FERMANAGH: J Ray; C McAnespy, P McDermott, K McGoldrick; D Owens, C Boyle, J McCaffrey; L Donnelly, C Farry; D Morris, C O’Brien, C O’Hanlon; K Fitzpatrick, S Conlon, D McCann.

Subs: C Brennan for Morris (39). T Mckenna for Farry (39), O Kelly for O’Hanlon (39), C Maguire for Ray (48), R O’Keefe for McAnespy (49) 

 Referee: M Moore (Down).

ends

