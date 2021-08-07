Limerick to review footage of incident that led to Peter Casey's dismissal

Limerick manager John Kiely said he’ll have to “look at the footage” of corner-forward Peter Casey’s dismissal in today’s All-Ireland semi-final.

When the Na Piarsaigh clubman was dismissed with ten minutes left Limerick were in control, but he now looks like missing the All-Ireland final.

“I haven’t seen it yet," said Kiely.

"I’m looking forward to seeing it. I’ve known Peter since he was a young lad and that’s not in his make up. Peter’s very shocked by it, we’re all shocked by it, but we’ll have to look at the footage.” Kiely added that he felt there was room for improvement in Limerick's performance.

“We controlled long periods of the game but at the same time there were a few goalscoring opportunities that still arose for Waterford.

“Our defence dealt with those very well, we were patient in the tackle and the lads waited for the ball to be presented and really focused on tackling the ball as opposed to the man. I thought the boys were very solid at the back.

“We worked hard but we have room for improvement there. I don’t think it was quite where we wanted it to be today. At times we coughed up possession when there was no need to cough up possession.

"It’s a matter of improving that connectivity, knowing when a player is on for the pass.

“But we’ll work on that for the next two weeks.”

Peter Casey of Limerick, behind, involved in an off the ball incident with Conor Gleeson of Waterford.

Kiely is confident his side will be able to deal with the expectations ahead of the All-Ireland final: “We’re very good at that, we have our own little bubble going on. We don’t pay an ounce of attention to what’s going on outside.

“The players trust the coaching staff, Paul (Kinnerk) and the lads. That’s what’s important and we’ll be reiterating that over the next ten days.”