Cahill concedes that 'commanding' Limerick a tough nut to crack

Waterford boss Liam Cahill paid tribute to a “commanding” display from Limerick in Saturday's All-Ireland hurling semi-final, the All-Ireland champions easing to a double-digit win.

“I think overall it was a powerful display from Limerick, physically commanding - they have a really good awareness of what they bring on the field, they have an awareness of where every player is and where he needs to be.

“They held possession, found the right man at the right time - our boys, in fairness, battled hard. After the first water break we emptied a little and gave Limerick a foothold, they kept the scoreboard ticking over and were five or six out before we knew it.

"You’re chasing the match after that"

The Tipperary native didn’t accept that playing four weeks in a row was necessarily unfair on his side.

“We knew the fixtures at the start of the year, to be fair. When we exited the Munster championship to a Clare team who were deserved winners on the day we knew the route we had to go. Cork will have the same path if they’ve to reach an All-Ireland.

“With the times that are in it, we were lucky to have the championship. Fair enough, it could have been structured a little better from semi-final to final, but that was the window of opportunity that was there and the GAA did the best it could.

“Four weeks in a row is tough going but we just have to suck it up, we knew it was coming.”

Cahill acknowledged his side needed to convert a goal chance or two to have a chance of winning: “I thought we were getting some wind in our sails but we were going to need a lucky break to put the cat among the pigeons.

“When you meet a team of the calibre of Limerick you have to be taking everything on offer. We had five or six wides early on, and everything needs to go over.

“I would think Waterford created three or four goal chances in the second half alone. They mightn’t look to the ordinary viewer like goal chances, but the way we train, they’re goal chances. We just didn’t take the ball on to places to test a goalie of the calibre of Nickie Quaid.

“You need to do those things. That’s hurling, that’s life, and if you don’t do those things you pay the consequences.”