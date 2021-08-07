Limerick and Waterford: How they rated

LIMERICK

1. Nicky Quaid Not seriously tested in the first half, but pulled down a Bennett free that was going over the bar. Made three good stops in the second half. 9

2. Sean Finn Made one vital first-half interception to stem a Waterford attack: his usual calm self in covering across the line all through. 8

3. Dan Morrissey Provided a solid barrier in front of goal and swept up well behind his half-back line. Slipped once by Austin Gleeson in the second half. 7

4. Barry Nash. Took longer to get into the game than usual but still managed to get upfield for a shot in the first half. Left injured before the end 8

5. Diarmaid Byrnes Was turned over early on for a Waterford score but settled and was on the scoresheet before the break. Better in the second half. 8

6. Declan Hannon Was his usual calm self, linking the play well and giving under-pressure defenders an out ball. Unobtrusive but holds the centre well. 8

7. Kyle Hayes No thundering runs in the first half and took time to settle into the game, but controlled his area. Came into it after halftime and contributed a superb flick away from Patrick Curran late on. 8

8 Will O’Donoghue Relished the physical battle in the first half and was Limerick’s key man in the middle third. Also chipped in with a good point. Solid all through. 8

9 Darragh O’Donovan The quintessential man to take the short pass and find a loose forward ahead of him, O’Donovan had a very good first half and finished the game with a long-range pointed free. 9

10 Tom Morrissey Another player who saw a lot of ball without much obvious return early on, he persevered and came into his own, finding his range with a good first-half point and adding four more after the break. 9

11 Cian Lynch Subdued a little early on by a yellow card, but still had three points from play before half-time. Always able to win possession and lay off clever passes. 9

10 Gearoid Hegarty Was a target for Waterford early on and found the going hard, but got into his stride and made inroads, hitting a good first-half point. Made the vital goal with a good run and pass. 8

13 Aaron Gillane Was reliable from frees and might have had a first-half goal but shot over. Hands full with Conor Prunty but still had the wherewithal to put the game to bed with a goal. 9

14 Seamus Flanagan The best of the Limerick forwards in the first half, hitting three points from play and winning plenty of ball. Continued in that vein in the second half. 9

15 Peter Casey Was able to win plenty of ball without hurting Waterford too much, but did strike a fine long-range point in the first half. Straight red with ten minutes left. 6

Subs: David Reidy, Cathal Coughlan, Grame Mulcahy and Conor Boylan not on long enough to be rated.

RATINGS: Michael Moynihan

WATERFORD

Shaun O'Brien Thrown in at the deep end this season, he should come on tonnes for 2022. Looking out at the size of the green men in front of him must have been daunting. Did okay on that count. 6.

Ian Kenny Left the field injured at the second water break and it was hardly surprising given the area he had to cover on top of what he had done in recent weeks to get to this stage. 6

Conor Prunty Aaron Gillane left him for dust in the first half only to blaze the ball over the bar and he found him and Seamus Flanagan far trickier operators than Seamus Callanan in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. 6

Shane McNulty Brought on a tour of the field on occasions and didn’t look all that comfortable on the ball when Limerick allowed O’Brien to restart short to his full-backs. Caught for pace a couple of times. 5

Calum Lyons After getting to know Gearóid Hegarty at the outset and largely concentrating on negating him in the opening period, he was one Waterford player who took the game to Limerick in the second half. 7

Shane Bennett To be dispossessed once in a move is bad but twice is unforgivable. Didn’t show the spark of his two previous outings and as a sweeper too much ball was getting into the inside Limerick forwards. 5

Kieran Bennett An early score from distance filled him with confidence but he registered a couple of wides before the half-time break and lost some composure. Tom Morrissey’s ability to roam and ghost hurt him and others. 6

Conor Gleeson Having missed the Tipperary game through suspension, Gleeson was the late addition for Patrick Curran and soon made a beeline to thwart Cian Lynch. It was a tall order and one that was beyond him. 5

Jamie Barron Was very much second best on both occasions against Waterford in last year’s championship but was more prominent here though his two points came far too late. His class just burnt out. 7

Peter Hogan Couldn’t fault his effort but he constantly seemed to be running into cul de sacs either formed by Limerick or the lack of the midfielder’s quick thinking. Previous three weekends really took it out of him. 5

Jack Fagan At this stage last year against Kilkenny, the two Jacks were pivotal in turning things around. The Limerick half-back line were troubled initially but then they took over. Fagan at least kept Kyle Hayes occupied. 6

Jack Prendergast Along with Hogan, he was first to make way less than 10 minutes into the second half as the toll of the run through the qualifiers and past the All-Ireland quarter-final caught up with him. 5

Stephen Bennett Guilty of some poor scoring attempts in the first half and he can often try and take too much on himself. Still, an excellent season for the vice-captain. 7

Dessie Hutchinson Largely a pedestrian in last year’s All-Ireland final, his work here was a lot more obvious although Seán Finn won the duel and Hutchinson didn’t get a sniff of a goal. 6

Austin Gleeson His first goal attempt was a weak one not just for the strike but from where he decided to strike it. Picked up an early injury that seemed to hamper him but at least he kept trying. 7

Subs: Darragh Lyons 6 (plenty of endeavour but not much in the way of results) for P. Hogan, Michael Kiely 5 (made little impact unlike last week) for J. Prendergast (both 44); Neil Montgomery 5 (looked frustrated towards the end) for J. Fagan (52); Shane Fives 6 (didn’t have much to do in the closing stages) for I. Kenny (inj), Patrick Curran 5 (expertly dispossessed by Kyle Hayes) for Shane Bennett (both 55).

RATINGS: John Fogarty