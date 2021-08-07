Lethal Limerick see off sub-par Waterford but Casey likely to miss final

All-Ireland SHC semi-final: LIMERICK 1-25 WATERFORD 0-17

Lethal Limerick progressed to a third All-Ireland final in four seasons but will likely have to do without Peter Casey against Cork or Kilkenny.

The Na Piarsaigh man was shown a red card on the hour mark for what referee John Keenan appeared to signal was a headbutt. Keenan made the decision after consulting with his umpires at the Canal End.

Ten points up at the time, Casey’s dismissal left a sore taste in Limerick’s mouths as they absorbed all a jaded Waterford team could throw at them.

Limerick had also led by 10 points eight minutes into the second half but Waterford reeled over four points without reply, the pick of them a puck-out catch and finish by Calum Lyons, to cut the gap to six.

It appeared it was going to be that way going into the second water break only for Gearóid Hegarty to advance forward in the 55th minute and tee up Gillane to blast the ball to the net.

Leading 1-20 to 0-14 at that interlude, the contest was over.

In the opening quarter, Waterford unloaded all of the intensity they had generated in the three previous weekends. Hegarty was the target for counter-aggression, Stephen Bennett flooring him with a shoulder in the 11th minute and then putting Barry Nash to the ground in the 14th minute before scoring a point. Jamie Barron was lucky not to be punished with a card for what seemed a striking offence.

OFF: Peter Casey of Limerick is shown a straight red card by referee John Keenan, for an off the ball incident with Conor Gleeson of Waterford

But for all Waterford’s hits, Limerick were able to take them and were ahead at the end of the first quarter, 0-4 to 0-3. In trying to make Limerick’s heads spin, the Déise did a good job of dazzling themselves. Shane Bennett made a couple of silly decisions and was twice caught in possession by Gillane in the 19th minute.

It was Gillane with a goal chance that flew over the bar that commenced a seven-minute scoring frenzy for Limerick, six consecutive points putting them six points up. Hegarty was feasting on what was being thrown at him, Cian Lynch masterfully knitting up attacks. Casey became the sixth Limerick forward to score in the 31st minute.

A Dessie Hutchinson point stopped that Limerick purple patch but the All-Ireland champions followed it with another three on the trot as Waterford looked to wilt a little.

Eight wides and dropping two short, shot-taking dearly cost them in the first half. Limerick weren’t too great on that count but were developing more opportunities and the margin was eight at the break, 0-15 to 0-7.

Scorers for Limerick: A. Gillane (1-5, 0-4 frees); T. Morrissey (0-5); S. Flanagan (0-4); C. Lynch, D. Byrnes (2 frees) (0-3 each); P. Casey (0-2); G. Hegarty, W. O’Donoghue, D. O’Donovan (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett (0-6, 5 frees); A. Gleeson (0-4, 1 sideline, 1 free); D. Hutchinson, C. Lyons, J. Barron (0-2 each); K. Bennett (0-1).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; S. Finn, D. Morrissey, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), K. Hayes; W. O’Donoghue, D. O’Donovan; G. Hegarty, C. Lynch, T. Morrissey; P. Casey, A. Gillane, S. Flanagan.

Subs for Limerick: D. Reidy for G. Hegarty (66); G. Mulcahy for S. Flanagan (67); R. English for D. Byrnes (68); C. Boylan for C. Lynch (70); C. Coughlan for B. Nash (inj 70+3).

Red card: P. Casey (straight, 60).

WATERFORD: S. O’Brien; S. McNulty, C. Prunty (c), I. Kenny; Shane Bennett, K. Bennett, C. Gleeson, C. Lyons; J. Fagan, Stephen Bennett, J. Prendergast; D. Hutchinson, A. Gleeson.

Subs for Waterford: D. Lyons for P. Hogan, M. Kiely for J. Prendergast (both 44); N. Montgomery for J. Fagan (52); S. Fives for I. Kenny (inj), P. Curran for Shane Bennett (both 55).

Referee: J. Keenan (Wicklow).