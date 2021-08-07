A first Connacht minor title in 53 years for Sligo. A corner turned?

Both recent and long-term history weighed heavily on Sligo’s shoulders in advance of Friday night’s Connacht MFC final at Dr. Hyde Park, but for first-year manager Paul Henry, the key to success was brushing all that aside and focusing on the hour’s football against Roscommon.

No Connacht minor title in 53 years, a final defeat to the Rossies in the 2020 decider, not to mention Roscommon’s much tougher path to the final, were all deemed to be reasons why a home win was considered by many to be the most likely outcome of this final.

Instead, a stunning attacking performance from Sligo saw them score 0-19 in dismal wet conditions, which was enough to secure a five-point win and set up an All-Ireland semi-final tilt at Meath on the weekend of August 21-22.

“Our thing was to keep this calm,” said Henry, after the win. “Some people were talking about 53 years, we didn’t want these lads worrying about that. That’s history, there’s nothing they could have done about that. It was about them performing on this given day and thank God every man out there performed.

“I don’t know if the previous set-ups put emphasis on the history aspect, if they did it was their decision. Today we wanted to worry about our own performance and put on a show and put in a high-intensity performance. If we did that we knew we’d be able to go home with our heads up”.

Despite playing much the better football throughout the game, Sligo struggled to shake off Roscommon’s challenge, and there was still just a point between the sides with ten minutes to play. A couple of missed goal opportunities threatened to come back and haunt Sligo, but instead they held firm.

“You are always worried playing against Roscommon, they will fight to the bitter end. We watched them play against Galway in Tuam last weekend, any other team might have given in at 11 points down, but Roscommon kept fighting, getting scores on the board and coming back. We knew that we had to keep going and keep going and every chance we got, and hope that in the end we’d have a few extra scores on the board."

For Henry, who was county U-16 manager in 2020 when all academy and development games were cancelled, the elation at such a historic win was clear to see.

“I’m over the moon for myself but mainly for these lads. They have just worked so hard for the last 18 months, two years, they’ve put such a trojan effort in to everything from zoom calls to S&C. There are some fantastic players in that group but none of that is any use if you aren’t properly prepared, and these guys were willing to do whatever it took, and today they’ve been rewarded.

“It’s been a tough run for football in the county, but to have a day like to today, to be able to think about an All-Ireland semi-final, it’s fantastic. It’s just great to see a Sligo team come out on top on a day like this."