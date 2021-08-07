Lisgoold claim historic first Cork junior hurling crown

Cork JAHC final: Lisgoold 2-19 Harbour Rovers 0-16

Goals in either half were key as Lisgoold landed their first Co-Op Superstores Cork JAHC title at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday, the 2020 final decided 11 months after their maiden divisional victory in the East Cork division.

There was no shortage of entertainment either, scores of the highest quality including two superb line balls converted, while there were outstanding saves by Ciaran Cronin in the Lisgoold goal.

Harbour Rovers gave their all too, taking the lead early in the second half, but in the end they had to give way to a very polished all-round Lisgoold side.

It was honours even at half-time, 1-7 to 0-10, each side winning one quarter.

Both teams enjoyed a strong start, 0-4 apiece after 10 minutes. However, Harbour Rovers had the strong wind to their backs, but crucially Lisgoold went toe-to-toe with them in the early stages.

Stephen Condon was Harbour Rovers main target man, from play and placed balls. He finished with 12 of their scores.

Lisgoold, with captain John Cronin driving them on from wing-back, had a greater spread of scorers - James O’Driscoll, Jack Ryan, Jason Hegarty and John Cashman on target.

A crucial moment arrived in the 12th minute when Lisgoold snatched 1-1. The point was disputed by the Harbour Rovers supporters who thought it was wide. From the puck out Mark Hegarty found the net, the ground work done by O’Driscoll.

At the first water-break, they were 1-7 to 0-6 to the good.

But it was all-Harbour Rovers for the rest of the half, striking four unanswered points from Stephen Condon (3) and Peter Condon.

The second half was action-packed. Harbour Rovers restarted where they finished the first half to take the lead but a second goal for Lisgoold from Jack Ryan in the 38th minute put distance between the sides.

Lisgoold moved 2-13 to 0-13 clear by the second water-break.

And they maintained their superiority right to the very end.

It was a very deserving captain and man-of-the-match John Cronin who lifted the John Quirke Cup for the Blue and Gold.

Lisgoold continue the winning run of Imokilly clubs in this competition, particularly in the last decade - 2019 Russell Rovers, 2017 St Catherine’s, 2015 Dungourney and 2014 Castlemartyr.

They will play in Group B of the Lower IHC with the losers from Castlemartyr/Russell Rovers county final, Tracton and St Finbarr’s.

*A minute’s silence was observed before throw-in as a mark of respect for Owen McAuliffe, the Harbour Rovers/Glanworth and Avondhu club president who passed away last weekend.

Scorers for Lisgoold: J Ryan (1-3), M Hegarty (1-2, 0-2 sl), J Cashman (0-5 frees), D O’Brien and C Hickey (0-2 each), K Cashman, J Cronin, J Hegarty, J O’Driscoll and C O’Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Harbour Rovers: S Condon (0-12, 0-7 frees), S Dunne, P Condon, P Hannan and D Pyne (0-1 each).

LISGOOLD: C Cronin; C Healy, C Cashman, C O’Shea; K Cashman, C Hickey, J Cronin (Capt); J Hegarty, C Scannell; J Ryan, C O’Brien, D O’Brien; J O’Driscoll, J Cashman, M Hegarty.

Subs: L Walsh for C O’Brien (59), B Whelan for D O’Brien (60), M O’Connell for C Cronin (62).

HARBOUR ROVERS: D O’Sullivan; B O’Keeffe, B Gallagher, P Blackburn; J Coughlan, T Condon (Capt), S Finn; E O’Donoghue, D Pyne; J O’Sullivan, P Condon, P Hannan; E Sheehan, S O’Riordan, S Condon.

Subs: C Dennehy for E O’Donoghue (21 inj), S Dunne for E Sheehan (29), D Gallagher for C Dennehy (43), J Landers for B O’Keeffe (44), J Fitzgibbon for S Dunne (58).

Referee: Brendan Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue).