Tom Creedon Cup final: Senior class tells for Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh 0-20 Adrigole 0–7

There was a big difference in grades when senior side Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh met Adrigole, from the intermediate, in the Tom Creedon Cup final at Macroom Friday evening — and the gulf in class told in the end.

Adrigole put up a fine first-half performance and the sides were level at 0-3 each at the first water break.

The Ballingeary men began to apply the pressure thereafter and three points in two minutes from Diarmuid Mac Tomás midway through the second quarter and three more from Ben Seartan had stretched the lead out to six points.

Adrigole stayed in contention. Two points from Kevin Goggin left the score at 0-10 to 0-6 at half time with the Gaeltacht side comfortable.

Adrigole scored first on the resumption from a Seán O’Sullivan free but were not to score again as Beal Átha kept up the pressure and, with Aindrias Ó Coinceannain lording midfield, the attack got quality ball and made full use of it as Adrigole struggled to contain their focused opponents.

Scorers for Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: D Mac Tomás 0-6, C O Loinsigh, D Seartan, B Seartan (0-1f), A Ó Coinceannain (0-1f), 0-3 each, L Ó Conchuir 0-2 (0-2mark).

Scorers for Adrigole: K Goggin 0-4 (0-2f), S O’Sulllivan 0-2 (f), C Carey 0-1.

BÉAL ÁTHA’N GHAORTHAIDH: Darren Ó Coill: Nollaig Ó Duinnín, Eanna Ó Duinnín, Seán Ó Donnchú; Seamas Ó Tuama, Nollaig Ó Laoire, Cian Ó Duinnín: Colmán Ó Tuama, Aindrias Ó Coinceannain: Donagh Seartan, Ben Seartan, Liam Ó Críodáin: Diarmuid MacTomás, Leonard Ó Conchuir, Conchuir Ó Loinsigh.

Subs: Amhlaoibh Ó Loinsigh for C Ó Tuama, Enda Ó Luasa for CÓ Duinnín, Seán Ó Coill for B Seartan, Tadhg Ó Laoire for L Ó Conchuir.

ADRIGOLE: William O’Sullivan: Cian O’Neill, Fergal Carey, Darragh O’Sullivan: Daniel Harrington, Connie O ‘Shea, Diarmuid O’Sullivan: Seán O’Shea, Neil O’Sullivan: Cian O’Shea, Kieran O’Sullivan, Charlie O’Sullivan: Seán O’Sullivan, Kevin Goggin, Cormac Carey.

Subs: Ryan O’Sullivan for D O’Sullivan, Jack O’Sulllivan for C O’Sullivan, Keith Crowley for S O’Shea, Jason O’Sullivan for C Carey Mikey O’Sullivan for K Goggin, Mikey Crowley for C O’Shea.

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).